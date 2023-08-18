SolarCraft Honored as Best Solar Installer in Marin County - Marin Magazine Readers Award SolarCraft Top Spot
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Solar Installer in Marin County" by the readers of Marin Magazine. The annual Marin Magazine Reader's Choice Awards celebrate businesses that excel in delivering exceptional services and products to the local community.
Novato, CA, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "We are immensely grateful to the readers of Marin Magazine for recognizing SolarCraft as the best solar installer in Marin County," said Phil Alwitt, CEO of SolarCraft. "For 40 years, our team has been working tirelessly to provide top-notch solar energy solutions to homeowners and businesses in this beautiful region. We are dedicated to making renewable energy accessible to all, and this recognition reaffirms our mission's success."
SolarCraft's is a 100% Employee Owned solar and battery backup company and has helped countless homeowners and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties reduce their carbon footprint and embrace cleaner, greener energy alternatives. SolarCraft’s success can be attributed to its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, top-tier solar products and a team of skilled employee-owners who are passionate about helping customers cut their electric bills and creating a sustainable future. By harnessing the power of the sun, SolarCraft empowers the community to take significant strides towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future, all while slashing their PG&E bills and keeping the lights on during power outages.
The Marin Magazine Reader's Choice Award is a prestigious addition to the company's growing list of achievements, reaffirming SolarCraft's position as the go-to solar installer in Marin County.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.
Contact
SolarCraftContact
Kim Burnett
415-382-7717
www.solarcraft.com
