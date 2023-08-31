Wave Marine Group Adds New Central Agency for Sale of 60m Superyacht Katina
The 60 meter Brodosplit super yacht Katina is now listed for sale with Zehra Aksu of Wave Marine Group as the worldwide central agent.
Miami, FL, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The 60-metre Brodosplit super yacht, Katina, is now listed for sale with Zehra Aksu of Wave Marine Group as the worldwide central agent. Katina, delivered in 2015, built by the prestigious Croatian shipyard, Brodosplit. Brodosplit, based in Split, Croatia, has a rich history of shipbuilding that spans over nine decades. The shipyard has earned its reputation through the construction of an extensive range of vessels, from commercial ships to sophisticated luxury yachts. Katina is one of the most iconic creations to emerge from their skilled hands. The concept for Katina was born out of a desire to create a yacht that embodied elegance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. With meticulous attention to detail, Brodosplit collaborated with interior designer Ali Getz and naval architect Boris Zanko to bring this vision to life. Katina has a beam of 10.68M, draught of 2.9M and a volume of 1,212GT. Her hull and superstructure are made of steel and the wheelhouse is made of aluminum alloy. As you step aboard Katina, you're immediately immersed in an atmosphere of sophistication and allure. The exterior exudes an aura of timeless grace, combining sleek lines with a commanding presence on the water. The interior is characterized by a welcoming combination of dark and light patterns, with wood in satin finished oak and high gloss walnut, plush fabrics with neutral tones and exquisite leather. With the capacity to accommodate up to 12 guests, Katina offers comfort and luxury spread across six spacious cabins, including 2 Master cabins with king-size beds and 4 cabins with queen-size beds, every room offers a private haven for relaxation. An elevator seamlessly connects all decks, ensuring effortless exploration of the yacht's various levels. A whisky/cigar bar is found forward on the main deck alongside a large gym and with state-of-the-art equipment and sauna. Located on her sundeck is a large alfresco dining area, two bars, and a spa-tub. Since her launch in 2015, Katina has found great success on the charter market, and spent her maiden season cruising the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Maldives. Zehra Aksu of Wave Marine Group said, "When deriving the value of a super yacht, interior volume is a key component. Katina carries the best price per ton of any vessel in her class. She represents an incredible opportunity to purchase the perfect yacht for corporate events and special retreats. Katina can host as many as 150 guests on board." Katina is also equipped with two powerful 1350HP Cummins engines that deliver impressive performance. Katina has a top speed of 14.5 knots, and range of 4000 nautical miles. Katina is asking 32,000,000EUR. She is lying in Split, Croatia.
Contact
Wave Marine Group
Zehra Aksu
305-767-9905
wavemarinegroup.com
Zehra Aksu
305-767-9905
wavemarinegroup.com
