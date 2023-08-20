EPIC FANTASY, Role-Playing Game Released
A new D&D OGL game, EPIC FANTASY, combines the superheroic retroclone FASERIP rules with open game content SRD of the world's most popular fantasy role-playing game to produce a bold, fresh and decidedly different table top gaming experience.
Los Angeles, CA, August 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EPIC FANTASY www.epicfantasy.com combines retroclone FASERIP rules with the open game content (OGC) SRD from the world's most well known fantasy role-playing game to create a new all-in-one rulebook. It has numerous classes, including all the familiar ones, a modular approach to monsters that produces hundreds of thousands of different ones, and uses the heroic scale of FASERIP, as in the expanded FASERIPopedia rules, to make sure that the fantasy is EPIC - larger than life, heroic, and full of fun and excitement. There are also day / night encounter charts, rules and charts for owning and running your own Barony, weather, a complete world generating sandbox, a city-state generator, pages of items, and a mechanic to remove murder hobos - Wealth or Resources checks using a more abstract but still fun system where Wealth Modifier Treasure Types can be used to give bonuses on rolls. Also due to the universality of the FASERIP ability system, any living being is playable, and there are separate rules for Humanoid Animals if that is the kind of campaign desired.
Wizards, a major feature of all fantasy games, have so many different options, arranged logically in their Class section, including Black Magic and Golem making and other variants abilities. Instead of too many almost identical Sleep and Charm spells, Sleep and Mind Control aka "Charming" are treated as basic abilities of all characters with Wizardry - the ability to cast Wizard spells.
Also included is a complete system to convert existing OSR and d20 SRD games to EPIC FANTASY, rules to rate yourself and your friends so you can enter the game world as Isekai characters and rules for millions of monsters.
There is nothing else anywhere like EPIC FANTASY.
This marks a genuine revolution in D&D OGL gaming.
EPIC FANTASY also features truly astounding and amazing artwork by over 100 of the top artists in the OGL / D&D gaming sphere. EPIC FANTASY's rulebook in print is available in paperback or hardcover:
https://www.lulu.com/shop/jonathan-nolan/epic-fantasy/paperback/product-mjpzvq.html?page=1&pageSize=4
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CFWS3GLZ
John Knowles
+61 0434488619
https://www.faserip.com
