A Sculpture For the World; Positive, Hopeful 9/11 Memorial Sculpture Installed in Texas by NY Artist Mark Weisbeck

9/11 Memorial Sculpture by New York Artist Mark Weisbeck Unveiled in Southlake, Texas Gardens. The anniversary of September 11th is a time of reflection in the United States and around the globe. Mark Weisbeck’s “Remembrance and Renewal” 9/11 memorial sculpture is a gift to the world by the people of Southlake, TX.