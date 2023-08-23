Jeff Slivka & Executive Team Members of RT Specialty’s Environmental & Construction Professional Practice to Speak at 2023 IRMI Construction Risk Conference
Hamilton, NJ, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Slivka, president of RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP), and other RT ECP team members will address professional liability challenges and issues at the 2023 IRMI Construction Risk Conference (CRC) to be held from November 12 -15, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. The IRMI CRC provides practical tips and future-looking strategies that proactively control risks, mitigate losses, negotiate equitable insurance, and contract terms as well as manage claims.
Slivka’s presentation titled Professional Liability Insurance Options for Construction Project Participants will be held Monday, November 13 at 10:15 a.m. ET. It will explore professional liability insurance options for managing the risks of owners, developers and contractors involved in design-build projects. These options include using the latest professional liability insurance solutions as well as the strategies for structuring contractual agreements to help allocate liability when errors and omissions occur during the design, engineering and professional services process.
Joey Nawa, executive vice president of RT ECP, and Joe Reynolds, senior vice president of RT ECP, will explore the Trends & Developments in Project Specific Professional Liability on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:30 a.m. ET. This presentation will include an overview of the evolving requirements of owners, the complications associated with different project delivery methods, and insurers’ underwriting and pricing responses. The interplay between design and construction professionals, marketplace demand, available capacity and terms and conditions will also be discussed.
Drew Rothman, senior consultant at RT ECP, will participate in a panel discussion titled Claim or No Claim: A Professional Liability Showdown. Joining him on the panel are Bethany L. Barrese, partner at Saxe Doernberger & Vita P.C. and Michael Davis, Head of Construction Professional Liability at Zurich North America. Scheduled for Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET., the gameshow style session will examine the differences between “claims” and “circumstances” that may result in a potential future claim under a professional liability policy. Attendees will learn the importance of this distinction along with the factors involved in deciding when to report a claim or circumstance to their professional liability insurer. This is in addition to learning to assess issues related to timely notice and prior knowledge exclusions that can be encountered when reporting claims.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2023 Ryan Specialty, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
