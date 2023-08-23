ODDSworks Enhances Game Library; Partners with Konquer to Bring Innovative, Novel Games to North America
Chicago, IL, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ODDSworks is proud to announce that an agreement has been finalized to bring Konquer’s unique and innovative casino games to the BETguard™ Remote Game Server. Konquer plans to provide a continuing series of unique games over the next several years. The team builds a small handful of games every year, maximizing attention to give players an unforgettable experience.
Konquer is known for innovative game design. Founders Ashford Kneitel (CEO) and Aditya Singh (CTO) developed hit games while employed by DraftKings. The two industry veterans bring over 25 years of experience to the iGaming space.
Konquer will develop a new portfolio of games targeted for North American players. Ashford stated, “Konquer’s mission is to create the coolest and most unique games ever played.”
ODDSworks' CEO Shridhar Joshi noted, "There is a tremendous amount of potential in the market waiting to be capitalized on, and we expect to partner with other amazing companies like Konquer moving into the future. ODDSworks is now positioned to be the go-to place for special unique online games."
About Konquer
Konquer is headquartered in Los Angeles and was founded by the makers of many of DraftKings’ most popular casino games. Konquer is passionately focused on giving players a spectacular gaming experience. From the game’s theme to the grammar of the rules page, nothing is done halfheartedly. Everything is designed with a player-first vision.
About ODDSworks
A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets. The BETguard™ RGS platform processes over $2 Billion annually in wagering and is approved under GLI-19 regulations. It will power the ODDSworks games as they expand with each new market opening. ODDSworks plans to integrate with many major online casinos and provide their unique, market-proven game library to operators.
The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks team brings almost 100 years of gaming experience to the table. ODDSWorks is owned and operated by gaming pros who know the industry and its player’s inside out.
For more about ODDSWorks, visit ODDSworks.com.
Contact:
Steven De Mar, Executive Vice President
Steven@ODDSworks.com
