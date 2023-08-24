Equator Pure Nature Wins "Outstanding Intellectual Property Award" in Thailand
Manufacturer of Pipper Standard-branded natural products recognized for patented technology.
Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., a Southeast Asian market leader in natural laundry and home care, won the “IP Champion 2023” award for its outstanding intellectual property at the 2023 Intellectual Property Expo in Bangkok, Thailand.
The prestigious award, given by the Department of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, recognizes innovative and sustainable business leaders that best exemplify the country’s “bio-circular-green” economic principles – similar to sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks elsewhere.
“This is the biggest government award we’ve ever received. It demonstrates not only our robust intellectual property, including cleaning technology that’s patented in major markets around the world, but also our genuine commitment to creating value-added products that are biodegradable and environment-friendly,” said Peter Wainman, chairman and CEO of Equator Pure Nature (EPN).
EPN’s PiPPER STANDARD branded products are made from a unique pineapple fermentation process that yields powerful, natural enzymes and biosurfactants. This natural cleaning solution, used in laundry detergents and other cleaners, was honored with the “IP Champion 2023” award presented to the company at Sam Yan Mitr Town Hall in Bangkok on Aug. 18. The distinguished award is related to EPN’s patented inventions in fermentation technology.
“More than ever, investors and consumers are looking to not just the United States and Europe but also to Asia, and increasingly Southeast Asia, as a source of innovation,” says former U.S. Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank Curtis Chin, chair of Milken Institute International’s Asia Fellows and the think tank’s senior advisor for global markets.
“From Thailand-produced Pipper Standard household cleaning products which leverage new patented cleantech technology and age-old traditions to Korea’s blockbuster K-dramas & Kpop hits, the power of Asia’s creative economies is on full display these days in ways big and small,” added Chin, a member of EPN’s board of advisors. “Intellectual property is increasingly a critical differentiator and driver of growth for businesses and economies in Asia. There’s much more to a diverse and growing Asia than old stereotypes of labor costs as the key driver of progress.”
PiPPER STANDARD’s natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified cleaning products are a safe and effective alternative to traditional chemical cleaners. The brand’s range of natural products – which include laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners, hand soaps and many others – has been extensively tested to demonstrate they clean as well as, or better than, chemical cleaners. The brand is a market leader in Southeast Asia in the natural laundry and home care segments and is sold in more than a dozen Asian markets.
Equator Pure Nature and its affiliates have patents issued in markets comprising 65% of the world’s GDP, including Thailand, China, India and other Asian markets, as well as the United States and Europe.
The company is focused on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” meaning a focus on social and environmental responsibilities, in addition to financial success.
About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.
Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (“EPN”), formed in 2012, and based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified household and personal care products (laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner, multi-purpose cleaner, stain remover, air deodorizer, hand soaps and more) under the brand name Pipper Standard® - made from its globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. EPN’s products are sold in more than a dozen markets in Asia.
EPN and its affiliated companies (the “Equator Group”) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents issued in the United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand and various other markets in Asia. In aggregate, the Equator Group holds patents issued for markets representing approximately 65% of the world’s GDP.
EPN, its brand Pipper Standard, and its founders have been granted numerous awards related to innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, packaging design, and entrepreneurship.
For more information please see www.equatorpurenature.com.
About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.
Contact
Tana Chantanhaphong
+66 2 719 8897
www.equatorpurenature.com
No. 9/245 UM Tower, 24th Floor,
Ramkhamhaeng Road, Suanluang, Suanluang, Bangkok 10250
Thailand
