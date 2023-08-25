Jeffrey Cantrell Recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Argyle, TX, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Cantrell of Argyle, Texas has been recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of aviation and consulting.
About Jeffrey Cantrell
Jeffrey Cantrell is a retired pilot for Delta Airlines and a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the United States Air Force. Currently, he is available to consult for the military and aviation industry targeting contingency planning, special operations, military deception, OPSEC, SIGINT, intelligence gathering and commercial aviation.
Cantrell received his B.S. in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and his M.S. in Operations Management from the University of Arkansas. He belongs to ALPA and has previous Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI/FP) certification. Cantrell has completed US Army Warrant Officer Flight Training and USAF Undergraduate Pilot Training, and has extensive experience flying: OH-58/AH-1/AS-355/C-130/MC-130/MQ-1 Instructor Pilot/B-737/B-767/B-717/MD-88.
Jeffrey's most recent military assignment was as the Air Force Reserve Command HQ Functional Area manager for Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), where he was responsible for training, new unit stand-up, and support of Combat Air Patrols over Afghanistan and Iraq. He was also the assistant director of operations for Search and Rescue for Operation Northern Watch.
When he is not working, Jeffrey enjoys golf and spending time with family.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.
