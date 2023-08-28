Empowering Advertising Businesses: BidsCube Launches White-Label Ad Exchange PRO
BidsCube introduced Ad Exchange PRO, a comprehensive solution that reshapes the advertising landscape and allows partners to amplify their business growth several times. Ad Exchange PRO boasts an upgraded optimization toolset, enhanced system monitoring, raw bidstream data access, an ad ops-boosting Traffic Bridge, expanded payment options, unlimited traffic scanners, and a transparent scaling model.
New Delhi, India, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After the remarkable success of Ad Exchange "Lite," which revolutionized the entry point for launching ad businesses in early 2023, BidsCube is proud to announce the release of its much-anticipated comprehensive solution – BidsCube's Ad Exchange PRO. This launch marks a significant landmark in the advertising industry, offering partners an opportunity to scale their businesses to new heights, multiplying their growth potential by two, four, or even ten times.
Retaining the attributes that made Ad Exchange "Lite" beloved by customers – fault tolerance, extensive functionality, and seamless community integration with over 200 companies, the Ad Exchange PRO takes this experience to new heights. It comes equipped with a range of PRO features designed to enhance income growth:
Upgraded Optimization Toolset: Unlock the full potential of your ad business with an advanced suite of optimization tools, ensuring your campaigns achieve peak performance.
Enhanced System Monitoring Panel: Stay in complete control of your operations through an improved monitoring panel that provides real-time insights into your platform's performance.
Raw Bidstream Data Access: Gain a competitive edge by accessing raw bidstream data, enabling more profound insights and informed decision-making.
Traffic Bridge for Enhanced Ad Ops: Experience a 3-4 times improvement in ad operations efficiency with the Traffic Bridge feature, streamlining processes for maximum productivity.
Expanded Payment Options: The Ad Exchange PRO offers new payment options, providing flexibility and convenience in managing financial transactions.
Unlimited Traffic Scanners: Tailor your platform with unlimited traffic scanners, ensuring the highest ad quality and security standards.
Transparent Scaling Model: Embrace growth with confidence, as the Ad Exchange PRO presents a transparent and seamless scaling model that aligns with your expanding business needs.
Companies looking to embark on their ad business journey with a feature-rich, user-centric platform can request a demo now. Visit BidsCube’s website for detailed information about the Ad Exchange PRO and its transformative capabilities.
https://bidscube.com/wl-adexchange/
