Unveiling Seafood Splendor: Caviar Bar Presents Captivating New Menu Creations
Immerse yourself in a world of gourmet seafood and exquisite caviar as Chef Shaun Hergatt brings his artistic vision to the table at Caviar Bar.
Las Vegas, NV, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nestled within Resorts World, Caviar Bar, the premier purveyor of New American seafood with an emphasis on world-class caviar, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of an enticing array of new culinary creations by renowned Michelin-starred chef, Shaun Hergatt. These remarkable additions to the menu are poised to delight the senses and elevate the dining experience for all seafood enthusiasts and caviar connoisseurs.
The new menu additions are as follows:
Appetizers:
Crispy Potato with Caviar - Truffle Potato Espuma, Crispy Shoestring Potatoes
Raw & Shellfish:
Steak Tartare Two Ways - Seasoned Filet, Quail Egg, Caviar
Entrees:
Uni Risotto - Saffron, Uni Cream
Vegetable Red Curry - Thai Basil, Butternut Squash, Chinese Green Beans
Kataifi Scallops - Green Curry Sauce, Kaffir Lime Oil
Tuna Steak - Green Yuzu Kosho Sauce, Baby Carrots
Chef Shaun Hergatt, a distinguished Australian chef known for his classic training and modernist approach, has already captured the hearts of food enthusiasts with his remarkable portfolio of successful ventures. Chef Shaun has left his mark throughout New York with a variety of restaurants he has opened under his name and his culinary expertise has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and creativity in the culinary space which allowed him to introduce Caviar Bar as his first West Coast restaurant.
Chef Shaun's vision expands beyond the kitchen as he also helms the renowned caviar brand, Caspy Caviar. His culinary journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication to pushing culinary boundaries while paying homage to his inspirations - from childhood memories and the beauty of nature to the world of art and his daily adventures.
Caviar Bar is a captivating testament to Chef Shaun's remarkable culinary journey, bringing together his artistic sensibilities and culinary expertise to create an unparalleled dining experience. With his debut on the West Coast, Chef Shaun is poised to captivate Las Vegas with the same magic that has enchanted diners across the world.
For reservations and inquiries, please visit Caviar Bar's official website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
About Caviar Bar Las Vegas
Awarded the Best of Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator in June 2023, Caviar Bar, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, is a social dining venue, complete with a full-service bar and sit down tables, for guests to enjoy the delicacy of caviar that was once reserved as an indulgence for the privileged that was served on special occasions. Caviar Bar is a "Seafood + More" concept with dishes by Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt, who was raised in Australia and has earned and currently owns a Michelin star restaurant located in New York City.
In partnership, Caviar Bar is owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, in which the two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer.
Caviar Bar is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m with an all-day Happy Hour available only at their bar. Follow Caviar Bar Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
The new menu additions are as follows:
Appetizers:
Crispy Potato with Caviar - Truffle Potato Espuma, Crispy Shoestring Potatoes
Raw & Shellfish:
Steak Tartare Two Ways - Seasoned Filet, Quail Egg, Caviar
Entrees:
Uni Risotto - Saffron, Uni Cream
Vegetable Red Curry - Thai Basil, Butternut Squash, Chinese Green Beans
Kataifi Scallops - Green Curry Sauce, Kaffir Lime Oil
Tuna Steak - Green Yuzu Kosho Sauce, Baby Carrots
Chef Shaun Hergatt, a distinguished Australian chef known for his classic training and modernist approach, has already captured the hearts of food enthusiasts with his remarkable portfolio of successful ventures. Chef Shaun has left his mark throughout New York with a variety of restaurants he has opened under his name and his culinary expertise has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and creativity in the culinary space which allowed him to introduce Caviar Bar as his first West Coast restaurant.
Chef Shaun's vision expands beyond the kitchen as he also helms the renowned caviar brand, Caspy Caviar. His culinary journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication to pushing culinary boundaries while paying homage to his inspirations - from childhood memories and the beauty of nature to the world of art and his daily adventures.
Caviar Bar is a captivating testament to Chef Shaun's remarkable culinary journey, bringing together his artistic sensibilities and culinary expertise to create an unparalleled dining experience. With his debut on the West Coast, Chef Shaun is poised to captivate Las Vegas with the same magic that has enchanted diners across the world.
For reservations and inquiries, please visit Caviar Bar's official website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.
About Caviar Bar Las Vegas
Awarded the Best of Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator in June 2023, Caviar Bar, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, is a social dining venue, complete with a full-service bar and sit down tables, for guests to enjoy the delicacy of caviar that was once reserved as an indulgence for the privileged that was served on special occasions. Caviar Bar is a "Seafood + More" concept with dishes by Executive Chef/Owner Shaun Hergatt, who was raised in Australia and has earned and currently owns a Michelin star restaurant located in New York City.
In partnership, Caviar Bar is owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, in which the two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer.
Caviar Bar is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m with an all-day Happy Hour available only at their bar. Follow Caviar Bar Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
Contact
Ava Rose AgencyContact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
Categories