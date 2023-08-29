acSoft Inc.’s Power BI and Tableau Connectors for ServiceNow Certified on Vancouver Release
Power BI and Tableau Connectors have been certified for ServiceNow's Vancouver Release, ensuring enhanced data visualization and compatibility with the platform's latest advancements.
Dover, DE, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- acSoft Inc, a leading ServiceNow Build Partner, is thrilled to announce that it's Power BI and Tableau Connectors for ServiceNow have been officially certified for the latest ServiceNow Vancouver Release.
This certification is more than just a technical milestone; it's a testament to acSoft's commitment to ensuring businesses have the tools they need to seamlessly enhance their data visualization capabilities in an evolving digital landscape. Given the rapid advancements and the array of new products and applications introduced by the Vancouver Release, this compatibility offers businesses a promise: continuity, security, and an enhanced user journey.
acSoft's BI Connectors for ServiceNow, being "Built on Now" applications, are natively constructed on the ServiceNow platform. This means businesses can trust in their unmatched performance and rigorous security standards set by ServiceNow. The connectors' ability to swiftly integrate ServiceNow with Power BI and Tableau not only promises ease of use but also ensures that users can leverage all the nuanced features like advanced filtering, intuitive UI, and incremental data refreshes without a hitch.
Key Updates in the latest Tableau and Power BI Connectors versions:
- Vancouver Release Compatibility: Assured performance with the latest ServiceNow version.
- Data Source Preview: A feature enabling users to preview their data sources quickly.
- Automatic Field Selection in Reports: Making report generation more efficient.
- UI/UX Enhancements: Improved interface for a streamlined user experience.
This certification bridges the best of both worlds: ServiceNow's latest innovations and acSoft's BI connector capabilities. By ensuring their tools are in line with the latest ServiceNow version, acSoft continues to stand as a beacon of reliability for enterprises.
For a deeper dive into what this means for your business or to explore acSoft’s offerings further, visit their official website or get in touch with their expert support team.
acSoft Inc, Alpha Serve's US subsidiary, is a certified ServiceNow Build Partner, specializing in high-quality BI Connectors for the ServiceNow Store. They excel in facilitating seamless integrations between business intelligence tools and ServiceNow. With a commitment to the Built On Now philosophy, their connectors ensure streamlined integration and adherence to the highest quality standards.
