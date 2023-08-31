The Groundbreaking GSR-Based Emotion Recognition AI System

SenTech is thrilled to introduce the groundbreaking Emotion Recognition AI System, which utilizes Galvanic Skin Response (GSR) sensor technology. This state-of-the-art system is set to revolutionize the field of emotion recognition by providing accurate and real-time analysis of human emotions. With applications across various industries, including healthcare, marketing, and entertainment.Sentech's AI system offers a comprehensive solution.