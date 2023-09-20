Universal Music Group USA and Leading Edge Connections, LLC Join Forces to Enhance Fan Support and Foster Job Growth

Universal Music Group USA (UMG) and Leading Edge Connections, LLC (LEC) have formed a strategic partnership to enhance customer support for UMG's global fan base. This collaboration focuses on preserving American jobs in the contact center industry. LEC has already improved UMG's training and operations, resulting in faster fan support response times and higher agent proficiency. Both companies are committed to setting industry standards for innovation, customer satisfaction, and job growth.