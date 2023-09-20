Universal Music Group USA and Leading Edge Connections, LLC Join Forces to Enhance Fan Support and Foster Job Growth
Universal Music Group USA (UMG) and Leading Edge Connections, LLC (LEC) have formed a strategic partnership to enhance customer support for UMG's global fan base. This collaboration focuses on preserving American jobs in the contact center industry. LEC has already improved UMG's training and operations, resulting in faster fan support response times and higher agent proficiency. Both companies are committed to setting industry standards for innovation, customer satisfaction, and job growth.
Tampa, FL, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Universal Music Group USA (UMG), a global leader in the music industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership September 1, with Leading Edge Connections, LLC (LEC), a renowned contact center solutions provider. After a meticulous evaluation process, UMG has selected LEC as its outsourced contact center partner to cater to the enormous fan base of some of the world's most celebrated recording artists.
In a market where the contact center world is rapidly relocating jobs and operations offshore or near-shore, UMG and LEC have made a deliberate choice to focus on preserving American jobs. This partnership allows UMG to uphold its commitment to the US job market while enhancing customer support for its dedicated fans.
Since the successful launch of the partnership, LEC has already made a significant impact on the UMG training and quality assurance support structures. LEC initial deep dive into these vital portions of the business allowed UMG to luxury of overhauling new hire training to meet the demands of a modern workforce and to better equip the agents to support the fan base. LEC's expertise in contact center solutions has enabled UMG to streamline operations, resulting in a substantial reduction in average speed to answer interactions, ensuring fans receive prompt assistance.
“This was a huge decision for us at UMG. We historically outsourced portions of our support to traditional styled centers but over the last few years we’ve seen their ability to meet fan demand diminish,” said Victor Thomas, Vice President of E-Commerce at Universal Music Group USA. “We decided to invest in our fans and go all-in on building an experience unlike any around. LEC was the perfect change and support team we needed to get that accomplished.”
As it stands today, LEC's support, training programs and operational excellence have already played a pivotal role in enhancing UMG's internal teams. Team competencies have seen a remarkable boost, with a increase in agent proficiency levels. This increase has not only improved customer satisfaction but also contributed to an increase in agent retention rates, creating a more stable and skilled workforce.
UMG’s Thomas continued, "As we continue to strive in leading the fan experience, we are excited to partner with Leading Edge Connections; their dedication to excellence and ability to enhance customer support align perfectly with our objectives. With LEC's expertise and the continued support of our fans, we are confident that our partnership will drive exceptional results."
Jonathan Juliano, Chief Operating Officer at Leading Edge Connections, LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's impact, stating, "Collaborating with Universal Music Group USA is an incredible opportunity for us to make a difference. Our focus on delivering exceptional customer support, combined with UMG's commitment to their fans, has already shown remarkable results.
"We are proud to contribute to the improvement of the UMG Customer Experience and look forward to achieving even greater success together."
As the relationship between UMG and LEC continues to flourish, more UMG international offices are leveraging LEC's robust CX support models and specialized knowledge. This expansion has created a win-win situation, not only benefiting UMG and LEC but also contributing to the growth and prosperity of the US job market.
UMG and LEC's partnership exemplifies their dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and job growth. Together, they are setting a new standard for the industry, redefining fan support, and creating new opportunities for American workers.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Payton Sims, Leading Edge Connections
psims@Lec4you.com.
About Universal Music Group USA
Universal Music Group USA (UMG) is a leading music company that operates in the global recorded music, music publishing, and merchandising industries. UMG represents some of the most iconic and influential artists worldwide and is committed to delivering exceptional music experiences to fans across the globe.
About Leading Edge Connections, LLC
Leading Edge Connections, LLC (LEC) is a trusted provider of contact center solutions, offering a wide range of customer support services across various industries. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, LEC is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and helping businesses enhance their customer experience.
In a market where the contact center world is rapidly relocating jobs and operations offshore or near-shore, UMG and LEC have made a deliberate choice to focus on preserving American jobs. This partnership allows UMG to uphold its commitment to the US job market while enhancing customer support for its dedicated fans.
Since the successful launch of the partnership, LEC has already made a significant impact on the UMG training and quality assurance support structures. LEC initial deep dive into these vital portions of the business allowed UMG to luxury of overhauling new hire training to meet the demands of a modern workforce and to better equip the agents to support the fan base. LEC's expertise in contact center solutions has enabled UMG to streamline operations, resulting in a substantial reduction in average speed to answer interactions, ensuring fans receive prompt assistance.
“This was a huge decision for us at UMG. We historically outsourced portions of our support to traditional styled centers but over the last few years we’ve seen their ability to meet fan demand diminish,” said Victor Thomas, Vice President of E-Commerce at Universal Music Group USA. “We decided to invest in our fans and go all-in on building an experience unlike any around. LEC was the perfect change and support team we needed to get that accomplished.”
As it stands today, LEC's support, training programs and operational excellence have already played a pivotal role in enhancing UMG's internal teams. Team competencies have seen a remarkable boost, with a increase in agent proficiency levels. This increase has not only improved customer satisfaction but also contributed to an increase in agent retention rates, creating a more stable and skilled workforce.
UMG’s Thomas continued, "As we continue to strive in leading the fan experience, we are excited to partner with Leading Edge Connections; their dedication to excellence and ability to enhance customer support align perfectly with our objectives. With LEC's expertise and the continued support of our fans, we are confident that our partnership will drive exceptional results."
Jonathan Juliano, Chief Operating Officer at Leading Edge Connections, LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's impact, stating, "Collaborating with Universal Music Group USA is an incredible opportunity for us to make a difference. Our focus on delivering exceptional customer support, combined with UMG's commitment to their fans, has already shown remarkable results.
"We are proud to contribute to the improvement of the UMG Customer Experience and look forward to achieving even greater success together."
As the relationship between UMG and LEC continues to flourish, more UMG international offices are leveraging LEC's robust CX support models and specialized knowledge. This expansion has created a win-win situation, not only benefiting UMG and LEC but also contributing to the growth and prosperity of the US job market.
UMG and LEC's partnership exemplifies their dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and job growth. Together, they are setting a new standard for the industry, redefining fan support, and creating new opportunities for American workers.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Payton Sims, Leading Edge Connections
psims@Lec4you.com.
About Universal Music Group USA
Universal Music Group USA (UMG) is a leading music company that operates in the global recorded music, music publishing, and merchandising industries. UMG represents some of the most iconic and influential artists worldwide and is committed to delivering exceptional music experiences to fans across the globe.
About Leading Edge Connections, LLC
Leading Edge Connections, LLC (LEC) is a trusted provider of contact center solutions, offering a wide range of customer support services across various industries. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, LEC is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and helping businesses enhance their customer experience.
Contact
Leading Edge ConnectionsContact
Payton Sims
727-412-1327
lec4you.com
Payton Sims
727-412-1327
lec4you.com
Categories