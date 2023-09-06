"Shadows" Group Exhibit at Art Gotham in Soho: Sept 7 - Oct 1
"Shadows" is a captivating group art exhibit, featuring an exquisite array of abstract artworks centered around the colors black, silver, white, and gray starting Thursday, September 7 at Art Gotham. The opening reception is scheduled for Sunday, September 10, 4-6pm.
"Shadows" is a captivating group art exhibit presented by Art Gotham, featuring an exquisite array of abstract artworks centered around the colors black, silver, white, and gray. This exhibition delves into the depths of these somber and sophisticated hues, unveiling a multi-faceted exploration of emotions and perceptions through the lens of monochrome.
Art Gotham, www.artgotham.com, is a prominent Soho neighborhood and online art gallery that represents early and mid-career contemporary artists. Founded by Kimberly Salib in 2005 in West Chelsea, the gallery has since moved to Soho and has a strong online presence.
Art Gotham provides a platform for artists to exhibit their work and hosts seasonal group shows centered around a common theme. By fostering emerging talents and embracing the vibrant atmosphere of Soho, Art Gotham has become a must-visit destination, both in-person and online, for discovering and celebrating the beauty of emerging contemporary art.
Anne Bedrick, Kimberly Dawnly, Amsler Damask, Cy Anton Gray, Ted Lincoln, and Joseph Stabilito are artists who have mastered the art of harnessing shadows to convey a multitude of emotions and experiences. Their works invite viewers to explore the hidden stories, the whispered emotions, and the tantalizing mysteries that arise when light meets darkness. Each artist offers a unique perspective, ensuring a diverse and captivating experience for all attendees. Through their adept manipulation of contrast, texture, and negative space, these artists create an immersive experience that invites viewers to engage with the subtleties and complexities of the monochromatic palette.
"Shadows" transcends the traditional associations of darkness and monotony that can be linked to these colors, unveiling a rich and nuanced narrative that speaks to the profound essence of existence. The artworks on display serve as windows into a world where emotions and ideas intersect, where the interplay of black, silver, white, and gray gives rise to intricate stories of introspection, introspection, and even hope.
This exhibit not only captures the visual intrigue of monochrome but also challenges conventional perspectives on color and emotion. As shadows dance and intertwine across the canvases, viewers are invited to contemplate the duality of existence, the hidden depths within the seemingly mundane, and the delicate balance between light and darkness that shapes our perceptions.
"Shadows" is not just an art exhibition—it is an exploration of the very essence of existence. Through the interplay of light and shadows, these artworks transcend traditional boundaries and offer a glimpse into the unseen dimensions of our world. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a thought-provoking journey that challenges preconceptions and invites deep introspection.
The exhibit will be open to the public starting Thursday, September 7 at Art Gotham, located at 478 West Broadway, Soho, NYC. The opening reception is scheduled for Sunday, September 10th from 4pm – 6pm. This unique collection of original artworks promises to ignite curiosity, spark conversations, and provide an unforgettable artistic experience.
For more information, please visit www.artgotham.com or contact Kimberly Salib, Owner/Director at artgotham@gmail.com or 917-319-2030 tel/text.
Contact
Kimberly Salib
917-319-2030
www.artgotham.com
Multimedia
As it Happened by Ted Lincoln
As it Happened by Ted Lincoln 24 x 24 inches Rice paper sumi ink. Automotive paint on steel
#1209bw Grays by Cy Antone Gray
#1209bw Grays by Cy Antone Gray 24 x 20 inches Industrial Paint on Aluminum
Refocusing Attention by Anne Bedrick
Refocusing Attention by Anne Bedrick 30 x 30 inches Oil paint and cold wax medium on Cradled Wood
