The Official 2023 Colorado Bed & Breakfast Print Directory is Now Available Just in Time for Fall Aspen Leaf-Peeping – Order a Free Copy by Email
Just in time for the autumn and winter travel seasons, the new 2023 Official CO Association B&B Guide features bed and breakfast inns throughout the state of Colorado, and includes information on each property including photographs, direct contact information, QR code to visit the up to date website and the ability to #BookDirect with each property.
Colorado Springs, CO, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The fall aspens in Colorado's high country offers amazing opportunities to view autumn colors and there is no better time than now to plan for a B&B getaway. With that in mind, Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado released the association’s "hot off the press" updated free Print Directory of Colorado bed and breakfast inns. The new directory provides accommodation recommendations across the state and each inn is dedicated to upholding quality and hospitality standards with breakfast included in your stay.
Order the new B&B Directory by sending an email to marketing@InnsofColorado.org. For those wanting immediate information on bed and breakfast travel in Colorado, the association offers a mobile-friendly website with immediate access to information online at www.InnsofColorado.org.
In addition to direct information on member properties, the InnsofColorado.org website also includes an activities page with links to arts, culture, music, farmers markets, and historic sites. Travel planning pages provide suggestions on outdoor recreation such as biking, hiking, horseback riding, whitewater rafting and fishing. Colorado travelers can find options to explore ancient cliff dwellings, walk in dinosaur tracks, tour a restored trading fort, view mountains vistas, listen to traditional cowboy music or upbeat mountain jazz, and return to a quality-oriented bed and breakfast and enjoy a complimentary breakfast each morning. All members of the association meet quality accommodation standards.
Copies of the free 2023 updated Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Official State Directory are available through email orders at marketing@innsofcolorado.org, and will be available at member bed and breakfast inns and at the 10 Colorado State Welcome Centers located throughout the state in mid-September. Guests should keep in mind that booking direct with an inn's official website vs. a third-party booking site, can save time and offer the best rates and special occasion packages not found elsewhere.
It's easy and it's free: To order the newly published 2023 printed State Directory of B&Bs, send an email to marketing@InnsofColorado.org with a name and mailing address and a free Official CO Association B&B Guide will be mailed first class.
About the association: Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado is a statewide nonprofit association with members that include a variety of B&Bs located in historic homes, mountain lodges, country and urban inns, and more. Visit the association’s website at www.InnsofColorado.org for the online order form and additional information including a map of the state with inn locations. www.InnsofColorado.org can also be found on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.
Sallie Clark, Public Relations
719-471-3980
www.innsofcolorado.org
719-471-3980
www.innsofcolorado.org
