Former NFL Star Vernon Davis Partners with Entrepreneurial and Hollywood A-Listers to Launch Artificial Intelligence Sport Picks Platform
Smart Picks is a subscription-based platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine-learning algorithms to predict the outcomes of sporting events with unmatched precision and accuracy.
Los Angeles, CA, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vernon Davis has a new team. Just in time for the start of the new NFL season, the former NFL star and Super Bowl champion has partnered with Los Angeles entrepreneur Paul Van Kleef and Hollywood executives Henry Penzi and Josh Webber to launch Smart Picks, a new artificial intelligence (AI) sports prediction platform.
Leveraging the latest machine-learning algorithms to predict the outcomes of sporting events with unmatched precision and accuracy, the subscription-based platform utilizes vast amounts of data – including historical statistics, real-time updates, weather, travel time, social media of every player, and even political unrest and world events – to generate precise predictions that give users a competitive edge. The AI is trained on over 150 factors to determine the results of each game.
Smart Picks is currently offering predictive outcomes for the 2023-2024 NFL season and will expand to make picks for games across other professional sports.
“The sports betting landscape has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, with AI emerging as a powerful force in the industry,” said Davis. “Our team is obsessed with being on the cutting edge of innovation in the AI space, and our platform has the potential to revolutionize the way people approach sports betting by providing more accurate predictions and better strategies for making successful wagers.”
The platform's subscription fee ($35/week; $99/month; $750/year) includes unlimited access to picks. Users also have a unique login profile to the website with IP restrictions in place to allow only one user and sharing restrictions. Email pick delivery is also an option from the website.
“We expect to be the largest and most advanced sports prediction platform online, consistently staying ahead of the bookmaker's odds with our evolving daily AI development team and marketing edge,” said Davis.
Davis played for the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders during his illustrious 14-year NFL career, before announcing his retirement in 2020. Since, he has kept incredibly busy in Hollywood as both an actor and producer, having filmed more than 30 projects, including movies with the likes of Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, Cole Hauser, Thomas Mann, and Rosa Salazar, among others. Davis is also a budding entrepreneur who has aligned himself with several purpose-driven companies over the years.
In addition to Davis, Smart Picks’ unique ownership group consists of other high-level connections in the business and entertainment world. They include:
- Paul Van Kleef is a natural-born entrepreneur, who has shown keen passion and talent in starting various business ventures since his early 20s. Some of his most notable creations include Zapplight and Nannocare, both of which have products being distributed around the world.
- Henry Penzi is a former child actor and personal assistant to Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg. Today, he’s the founder and CEO of Pay It Forward Entertainment, a management and production company representing a growing list of upcoming Hollywood actors, as well as professional athletes. His clients have included Carmen Electra, Joseph Baena, Rob Gronkowski, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Paul “The Big Show” Wright, and Tyson Fury, among others.
- Josh Webber is a multi-talented director, producer, and screenwriter who has worked with the likes of Dennis Quaid, Dove Cameron, Tom Sizemore, and Cuba Gooding, Jr., among others.
“I’m incredibly proud of the ownership group we’ve assembled,” said Van Kleef. “Our group combines game changers in the world of business, sports and entertainment. Each brings something unique to the table as we look ahead to leveraging the power of AI to offer sports bettors unprecedented control over their wagers and allow them to maximize their chances of success.”
