UTRS Announces New Advanced Manufacturing Division with Acquisition of NJ-based Hunter Manufacturing Services
Cherry Hill, NJ, September 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS), a leading provider of engineering services and information technology, today announced the launch of its newest division, UTRS Advanced Manufacturing (UTRS AM), with the acquisition of Hunter Manufacturing Services in Fairfield, NJ. UTRS Chief Operating Officer, David Zalcmann, made the announcement.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to start our new Advanced Manufacturing Division through the acquisition of Hunter Manufacturing Services. Hunter has built an incredible reputation for delivering the highest quality, precision machined parts to customers for over 30 years. The facility and equipment are state-of-the-art, and the team is incredibly talented and a great fit within our organization,” said Zalcmann.
UTRS has been a significant contributor to advanced manufacturing for decades through our work for the U.S. Army at Picatinny Arsenal, which includes rapid prototyping, design, testing, and machining. Zalcmann said the new division will allow UTRS to be even more proactive in addressing the increasing national security implications and market demand of the industry.
Ken Hunter, CEO of Hunter Manufacturing, who will serve as UTRS AM’s Director of Manufacturing, added, “When I decided to sell the company it was very important to me that I find the right home to take care of my team and grow the business. I found this with UTRS. Their long history and commitment to the defense industry and their background with rapid prototyping and machining will be a great fit and will create many opportunities for the team.”
The new UTRS AM Division will operate out of the 12,000 square foot Fairfield, NJ, facility which houses 15 CNC turning and milling machines. UTRS AM will continue the Hunter business model serving aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical and packaging, medical components, laboratory equipment, and industrial and commercial sectors.
To learn more about UTRS, visit www.utrs.com.
UTRS, headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ, and with offices throughout the U.S. and internationally, provides a wide range of leading-edge scientific, engineering, information technology, and communications services to the public and private sectors, primarily the U.S. Department of Defense. UTRS is always thinking forward to deliver the most creative, high-quality, technology-based services and solutions to our customers on time and within budget.
Contact
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.
David Zalcmann
856-667-6770
www.utrs.com
