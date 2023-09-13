Brown & Haley Candy Co. Celebrates 100 Years of ALMOND ROCA with the Unveiling of Its Historic Neon Clock

Brown & Haley Candy is thrilled to announce the Celebration of the 100th Birthday of its most famous brand, ALMOND ROCA®. This momentous occasion will take place on October 10, 2023, at 11 a.m., right outside the historic Brown & Haley Candy factory located in Tacoma, Washington.