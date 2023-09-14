Recruiting Lawyers for Nonlegal Jobs - a Breakthrough Webcast
Leaders from YouTube, FanDuel and Pitney Bowes talking about what tremendous hires lawyers are for nonlegal jobs.
New York, NY, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ex judicata announces a first-ever webcast.
Recruiting Lawyers for Nonlegal Jobs: Understanding the JD Skill Set.
Featuring speakers from Pitney Bowes, FanDuel, YouTube and Albany Law School discussing hiring lawyers for nonlegal positions.
Webcast on October 4, 2023 at 1:00 pm EST. Attendance is complimentary.
The event has been created specifically for talent acquisition executives to enhance their understanding of how and why law school graduates make excellent hires in a multitude of nonlegal careers.
Panelists:
- Keita Young, Senior Director, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, FanDuel
- Andrew Gold, SVP and CHRO, Pitney Bowes, Inc.
- Waleed Diab, Director & Global Head of Recorded Music Business Development, YouTube
- Moderator: Mary Walsh Fitzpatrick, Assistant Dean, Albany Law School
“Law students and law school graduates are trained to be strategic thinkers who can contribute to interdisciplinary teams that create solutions to tough problems. A law school education develops a skill set that enables professionals to adapt and thrive in high stakes situations.” - Mary Walsh Fitzpatrick, Assistant Dean, Career and Professional Development Center, Albany Law School
To register for this webcast, go to https://exjudicata.com/webcast-recruiting-lawyers-for-nonlegal-jobs/
About ex judicata
ex judicata is the only employment platform built specifically to help attorneys find nonlegal positions. We believe that a JD degree should be a door opener and a foundation for myriad careers, not just the practice of law. We provide resources to set up transitioning lawyers for success, connect them with companies that want their JD skillset and a community of people who can help in the challenges they face in moving from law to business.
Press inquiries:
mediarelations@exjudicata.com
Kimberly Fine
917-855-1258
