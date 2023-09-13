National Brain Tumor Society to Launch Campaigns Elevating the Necessity of Clinical Trials and Biomarker Testing Access, Guiding More Informed Treatment Decisions
Joint initiatives aim to help patients and families navigate the era of precision medicine in cancer care.
Newton, MA, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), a leader in brain tumor patient advocacy, research, information, and support, today announced the launch of two interrelated public health campaigns focused on patient awareness and access to advanced biomarker testing and clinical trials.
“While continued investment and concerted drug development efforts are certainly needed, the precision medicine era has arrived for patients with brain tumors,” said David Arons, president and chief executive officer of NBTS. “With the World Health Organization’s two recent reclassifications of central nervous system tumors in 2016 and 2021, patients with brain tumors need more precise diagnoses. These recent advances in the understanding of the molecular characteristics of tumor types, as well as new drug approvals and encouraging results from recent clinical trials, call for a greater understanding of patient options from the point of diagnosis. We want to ensure that brain tumors undergo comprehensive biomarker analysis and that patients and their care partners better understand and have improved access to clinical trials and expanded access options that might be their best source of care. To achieve this result, the NBTS campaigns will inform patients, seek improved coverage from insurers, and work with providers.”
NBTS is launching the campaigns based on data on educational gaps in the brain tumor community gathered via a broad survey. Data collection analysis will inform future strategies, in addition to already planned educational and engagement activities.
The campaigns are being launched and developed with the generous support from Bayer, Danaher Foundation, and Servier Pharmaceuticals.
“While continued investment and concerted drug development efforts are certainly needed, the precision medicine era has arrived for patients with brain tumors,” said David Arons, president and chief executive officer of NBTS. “With the World Health Organization’s two recent reclassifications of central nervous system tumors in 2016 and 2021, patients with brain tumors need more precise diagnoses. These recent advances in the understanding of the molecular characteristics of tumor types, as well as new drug approvals and encouraging results from recent clinical trials, call for a greater understanding of patient options from the point of diagnosis. We want to ensure that brain tumors undergo comprehensive biomarker analysis and that patients and their care partners better understand and have improved access to clinical trials and expanded access options that might be their best source of care. To achieve this result, the NBTS campaigns will inform patients, seek improved coverage from insurers, and work with providers.”
NBTS is launching the campaigns based on data on educational gaps in the brain tumor community gathered via a broad survey. Data collection analysis will inform future strategies, in addition to already planned educational and engagement activities.
The campaigns are being launched and developed with the generous support from Bayer, Danaher Foundation, and Servier Pharmaceuticals.
Contact
National Brain Tumor SocietyContact
Tom Halkin
617-393-2849
www.braintumor.org
Tom Halkin
617-393-2849
www.braintumor.org
Categories