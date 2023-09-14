Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Performance of Dell Ultralight Laptops to Competing Devices

In a new study, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Dell Latitude 7440 Ultralight Laptop offered performance and user experience advantages compared to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Their results also indicate that the Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight Laptop delivered higher benchmark scores and longer battery life than the Dynabook Portégé X30L-K.