Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Performance of Dell Ultralight Laptops to Competing Devices
In a new study, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the Dell Latitude 7440 Ultralight Laptop offered performance and user experience advantages compared to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. Their results also indicate that the Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight Laptop delivered higher benchmark scores and longer battery life than the Dynabook Portégé X30L-K.
Durham, NC, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For hybrid and remote workers, almost any place can become a workplace. With a high-performing, portable laptop, they can efficiently check tasks off to-do lists without the distractions of a slow, loud, or overheating system. When PT compared two unplugged Dell Latitude Ultralight Laptops to unplugged Lenovo and Dynabook systems, they found that the Dell systems achieved comparable or higher scores on several benchmarks—while consuming less or about the same amount of battery life. Both Dell systems also delivered more battery life than their counterparts. Finally, under an intensive workload, the Dell Latitude 7440 Ultralight Laptop ran up to 15 degrees cooler than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, while the Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight Laptop ran 19 degrees cooler on a top hot spot than the Dynabook Portégé X30L-K.
According to the Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight Laptop report, “New ways of working and new, faster mobile connectivity solutions mean workers have more freedom than ever to work away from their desks. Many workers report being more productive when they can work from the quiet of their home. And choosing a lightweight, powerful, and portable laptop can give workers the flexibility of pulling out their device to work on a long flight or in the waiting room at the doctor’s office. To take advantage of these new opportunities, users need powerful and mobile systems that don’t sacrifice performance, battery life, or comfort in the name of portability.”
To learn more about the Dell Latitude 7440 Ultralight Laptop comparison, visit https://facts.pt/4RndA6m. For more about the Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight Laptop study, see https://facts.pt/Y3fUaZC.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit https://www.principledtechnologies.com.
