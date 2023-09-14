Star TV Mexico Chooses Minerva Video Platform to Power Differentiated Streaming Services
Star TV Mexico has selected the Minerva Networks' video entertainment platform to power its Star TV streaming service. The solution redefines the streaming experience for subscribers in Mexico by seamlessly integrating traditional linear and on-demand content with third-party direct-to-consumer applications.
San Jose, CA, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Minerva Networks, a leading video entertainment solution provider announces today that Star TV Mexico has selected the Minerva 10 platform to power its Star TV streaming service. This collaboration is set to redefine the streaming experience for subscribers in Mexico by seamlessly integrating traditional linear and on-demand content with third-party direct-to-consumer applications.
Star TV Mexico has established itself as a premier entertainment provider with its innovative approach to marketing, pricing, and packaging. The company is committed to providing customers with a diverse range of choices that cater to their unique preferences and budgets. Star TV Mexico's customer-centric philosophy will ensure that every subscriber can find the perfect combination of content bundles and streaming options to meet their entertainment needs.
Minerva Networks, a trusted and proven leader in the industry, offers a scalable platform that enables operators to deploy services swiftly and efficiently, ensuring a rapid time-to-market. With Minerva's robust management tools, operators can easily craft sophisticated packaging and pricing options and adapt the user experience to highlight popular or trending content, or offer in-app upgrades. With the ability to ingest and manage third-party content, and to link out to apps, the Minerva platform allows Star TV to give users a seamless experience between traditional TV programs and third-party application providers such as HBO, Universal Plus, Paramount Plus, ESPN, and other popular content providers.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Minerva to elevate the entertainment experience for our valued subscribers," said Monica Aguirre, Deputy CEO at Star Group. "This partnership will allow us to continue delivering exceptional content and convenience while expanding our offerings to cater to the diverse preferences of our audience. Minerva's rapid time-to-market solutions, combined with their strong presence with multiple operators throughout LATAM, gives us the confidence we will be able to deliver on our vision for our customers."
With Star TV Mexico's commitment to innovation and Minerva Networks' proven platform and extensive presence with multiple operators throughout LATAM, this partnership is poised to set a new standard for the streaming landscape in Mexico. Subscribers can expect to enjoy an enhanced and personalised entertainment experience that truly puts them in control.
For more information about Star TV and their services, please visit their website at startvmexico.com.
About Star TV Mexico: Star TV Mexico is a leading entertainment provider that brings together traditional live TV, VOD, and a wide range of streaming apps to offer subscribers a diverse and personalised entertainment experience. With innovative pricing and packaging, Star TV Mexico ensures that customers can find the perfect service to suit their needs and budget.
About Minerva Networks: Minerva Networks is a market leader in delivering next-generation video platforms for service providers. Their scalable and feature-rich platform empowers operators to deliver compelling pay-TV and OTT experiences to their subscribers. Minerva Networks' strong presence with multiple operators throughout LATAM underscores their commitment to driving innovation in the television and streaming industry.
