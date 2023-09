Emmy Nominees Will Not be Walking the Red Carpet This Evening Due to the Union Strikes, However They Will Receive Thoughtful Gifts Courtesy of Hollywood Baskets, Instead

Beverly Hills, CA, September 18, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Hollywood Baskets is very excited to send heartwarming gifts to the nominees during these trying times."We hope this gift will put a smile on the faces of the actors, who are currently in support of SAG AFTRA and WGA," says Lisa Gal, Owner of Hollywood Baskets.Today marks the 67th day of the SAG-AFTRA strike, with the WGA at the 139th day.The strike is not only affecting the immediate players in the motion picture industry, but all of the support systems around the US. Hollywood Baskets has felt the struggles of being a small business throughout the pandemic and now with the strikes."We understand and support the need for these strikes, and we do hope they come to a much needed agreement soon".This year, you will find the following products in the new swanky gift boxes prepared by Hollywood Baskets.L'Amour ChocolatesBalmonds SkincareFemeflex Pantiless LinersVon Gern HomePapa & BarkleySeasnaxPsychic Julie LoewenstineStefanie Greer Energy HealingFirefly Healing Arts and SciencesRobert H. Cohen, MD. Cosmetic SurgeonAllerganEnlighten CandlesDr. Bronner'sSeasoned StrawsLaMonique CosmeticsSol-tiLOTUSWEI Flower ElixirsHollywood Swingers DinerToucan CocktailsTarina TarantinoJill Kirsh ColorElla Rossi MusicBrighton Hall SchoolLulu's Cocktail CompanyAuthor Nely Cab- CreaturaAuthor Laurencia Hoffman- Remember My Nameand Fallen KnightL'amour Toujours RoseAuthor Joanne FlukeMODGY-Expandable Flower VaseZarinelli Studios (Art)All the items are procured by Hollywood Swag Bag. Hollywood Swag Bag and Hollywood Baskets are in no way affiliated with the Emmy's or The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.