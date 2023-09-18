Emmy Nominees Will Not be Walking the Red Carpet This Evening Due to the Union Strikes, However They Will Receive Thoughtful Gifts Courtesy of Hollywood Baskets, Instead
Tonight's Emmy Festivities have been postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes. Hollywood Baskets is thanking actors for standing in solidarity with their union and has gifted them some very special gifts.
Beverly Hills, CA, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hollywood Baskets is very excited to send heartwarming gifts to the nominees during these trying times.
"We hope this gift will put a smile on the faces of the actors, who are currently in support of SAG AFTRA and WGA," says Lisa Gal, Owner of Hollywood Baskets.
Today marks the 67th day of the SAG-AFTRA strike, with the WGA at the 139th day.
The strike is not only affecting the immediate players in the motion picture industry, but all of the support systems around the US. Hollywood Baskets has felt the struggles of being a small business throughout the pandemic and now with the strikes.
"We understand and support the need for these strikes, and we do hope they come to a much needed agreement soon".
This year, you will find the following products in the new swanky gift boxes prepared by Hollywood Baskets.
All the items are procured by Hollywood Swag Bag. Hollywood Swag Bag and Hollywood Baskets are in no way affiliated with the Emmy's or The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
