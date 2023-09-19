Lykdat Launches Retail Intelligence: an Affordable Retail Market Analysis Solution
Lykdat announces the launch of Retail Intelligence, an AI-powered solution that provides analytic insights from the Fashion Retail Market.
Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lykdat is committed to democratising the world of fashion retail market analysis, and with the launch of Retail Intelligence, that vision takes a significant step forward.
The Software Company believes that Retail Intelligence will bridge the affordability gap in retail market research tools, placing powerful insights, previously within reach only for industry giants, into the hands of market researchers, design validators, and fashion innovators of all sizes.
"Our goal is to empower businesses with data-driven decisions, enabling them to stay competitive and agile in a rapidly evolving industry. With Retail Intelligence, we are making comprehensive market analysis accessible to all, levelling the playing field for success in the world of fashion." — Ifedapo Olarewaju, Co-founder of Lykdat Tech
For more info about the launch of Retail Intelligence, you can head down to the blog post detailing its usefulness and how to get started.
