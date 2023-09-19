Purchase College Ranked a Top 10 Public Liberal Arts College by U.S. News & World Report
Purchase College, SUNY is listed as one of the Top Ten Public Liberal Arts Colleges and among the best 139 National Liberal Arts Colleges by U.S. News & World Report in the 2024 edition of their college guide.
Purchase is also listed as a top performer in the nation on social mobility, which evaluates how well colleges serve low-income students. The college is ranked 34 on that list, moving up 14 spots from the previous year, which is a testament to the college’s focus on providing access to a high quality and affordable education and to the student support services it offers.
Also, for the first year, the college’s psychology program has been included among the list of top undergraduate psychology programs.
“We’re proud that Purchase has once again been nationally recognized for providing an excellent public liberal arts education and on ensuring that low-income students have all the tools they need to succeed while in college and after graduation,” said Patricia Bice, Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Purchase College.
Dr. Bice continued, “We are also very pleased that our psychology program has been singled out as among the best undergraduate programs in the country. We believe this may be due to the opportunities for graduate level research provided to our students by our highly engaged faculty. This level of mentorship, which helps prepare students for graduate school or their chosen field, is a rarity in an undergraduate program.”
Other Significant Rankings
In addition to the U.S. News rankings, Purchase College has been included on many significant lists.
Purchase is listed as one of the “Top 389 Colleges” in the nation by the Princeton Review in the 2024 edition of their college guide. Purchase is also listed as a Best Northeastern College and a top Green College for its commitment to sustainability. Home to the acclaimed Performing Arts Center, Purchase was also ranked on the list of Best College Theaters.
Purchase has been selected for inclusion in the 2024 edition of The Fiske Guide to Colleges, which includes profiles of 300 of the “best and most interesting colleges in the U.S., Canada, and U.K.
The Hollywood Reporter has named Purchase as one of the top 25 Acting Programs in the World for 2023 and among the “L.A. and New York Film Schools that Fly Under the Radar."
Backstage named Purchase among the 27 Acting Colleges You Should Know.
Money included Purchase in their list of Best Colleges, which evaluates colleges based on quality, affordability, and student outcomes.
About Purchase College, SUNY
Purchase College, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network of 64 universities and colleges, was founded in 1967 by Governor Nelson Rockefeller. His aspiration for Purchase was to create a dynamic campus that combined conservatory training in the visual and performing arts with programs in the liberal arts and sciences, in order to inspire an appreciation for both intellectual and artistic talents in all students. Today, Purchase College, SUNY is a community of students, faculty, and friends where open-minded engagement with the creative process leads to a lifetime of intellectual growth and professional opportunity. For more information about the College, visit www.purchase.edu.
