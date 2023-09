Journey Options to Migrate Mainframe Environments to the Oracle Cloud

Las Vegas, NV, September 18, 2023 --( PR.com )-- At Thursday’s session, mLogica Senior VP of Solution Management Tony Veltri will discuss how LIBER*M technologies safeguard businesses against the Last Mile Challenge , which blocks many modernization initiatives from successful deployment. LIBER*M offers automated custom technology modules for the precision-migration of mission critical exotic languages, including Assembler, Easytrieve, Telon and PL/1; databases such as IMS and IDMS, plus utilities, security and performance.For organizations planning to transition their IT systems to the cloud, selecting mLogica’s LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite ensures a seamless, efficient and successful migration journey to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with minimal risk and significant time and cost savings.mLogica leadership and expert teams will also be available for one-on-one consultations throughout the conference at the mLogica Hospitality Suite 2046, 2nd Floor of the Mirage, across the street from CloudWorld, from Monday the 18th thru Thursday the 21st.Media Contact:Satya BhandaryGVP Global Sales and AlliancesPhone: 781 460 1682Email: satya.bhandary@mlogica.com