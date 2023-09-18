Journey Options to Migrate Mainframe Environments to the Oracle Cloud

Leading mainframe modernization software company mLogica LLC will be participating at Oracle CloudWorld and hosting a Genius Bar session on Thursday, September 21, from 8:00 – 9:00 AM PT. mLogica’s LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite ensures each organization’s mainframe modernization journey to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is completed fast, seamlessly and cost-efficiently.