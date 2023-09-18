Journey Options to Migrate Mainframe Environments to the Oracle Cloud
Leading mainframe modernization software company mLogica LLC will be participating at Oracle CloudWorld and hosting a Genius Bar session on Thursday, September 21, from 8:00 – 9:00 AM PT. mLogica’s LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite ensures each organization’s mainframe modernization journey to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is completed fast, seamlessly and cost-efficiently.
Las Vegas, NV, September 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- At Thursday’s session, mLogica Senior VP of Solution Management Tony Veltri will discuss how LIBER*M technologies safeguard businesses against the Last Mile Challenge, which blocks many modernization initiatives from successful deployment. LIBER*M offers automated custom technology modules for the precision-migration of mission critical exotic languages, including Assembler, Easytrieve, Telon and PL/1; databases such as IMS and IDMS, plus utilities, security and performance.
For organizations planning to transition their IT systems to the cloud, selecting mLogica’s LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite ensures a seamless, efficient and successful migration journey to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with minimal risk and significant time and cost savings.
mLogica leadership and expert teams will also be available for one-on-one consultations throughout the conference at the mLogica Hospitality Suite 2046, 2nd Floor of the Mirage, across the street from CloudWorld, from Monday the 18th thru Thursday the 21st.
Media Contact:
Satya Bhandary
GVP Global Sales and Alliances
Phone: 781 460 1682
Email: satya.bhandary@mlogica.com
