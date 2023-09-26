National Shunt Service’s Shuntware YMS Shakes Up the Yard Management Game
National Shunt Service (NSSL), a family-owned, industry leading Total Yard Management provider, has released major software updates to their innovative YMS tool, Shuntware, developed in 2007.
Columbus, OH, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NSSL’s Yard Management Software, Shuntware, puts Client’s Needs First.
National Shunt Service (NSSL), a family-owned, industry leading Total Yard Management provider, has released major software updates to their innovative YMS tool, Shuntware, developed in 2007.
Shuntware’s versatile, customer-driven approach to yard management is designed to enhance yard security and client profitability. The tool is a collaboration between NSSL’s industry veterans and a team of expert software engineers, resulting in an approach centered around customizable geo-data, 3D site maps and customer-specific optimization. The tool’s focus on task automation is a standout.
“We’ve designed an event-based, responsive program that reacts to moves in real-time,” stated Kevin Gilmore, Software Product Development Manager. “Shuntware is designed from the ground up. The latest updates help us live in a purpose-built, live environment.”
“At NSSL, we’re incredibly proud of our unique position as both an operator and technology developer,” remarked NSSL President, Ray Stewart. “These Shuntware system updates highlight our company’s forward-thinking positioning. We can’t wait to share these updates with our clients!”
Key Feature Updates:
· Control Center - Fully customizable user interface and integrated metrics dashboards
· 3D Site Maps - Visualization of zones, rows, doors, and driver capacities
· Telematics Integration - Live tracking of vehicles & trailers
For more information about NSSL and Shuntware’s customer-focused capabilities, please visit: www.nationalshunt.com/shuntware
About Shuntware
NSSL’s Shuntware tool, developed in 2007, takes a calculated, individualized approach to yard management services, not previously seen in the industry. The unique combination of ongoing data collection & customer-first mindset has ensured consistent operational excellence for over 16 years.
About NSSL
NSSL is a family-owned total yard management company, working across a variety of Fortune 500 industries throughout North America. For almost 25 years, NSSL has provided exceptional client service and leading technological Yard Management solutions, setting the standard for logistics throughout the United States and Canada.
Source: National Shunt Service Ltd. (NSSL)
For more information, contact:
Name: Darren Fitzgerald
Phone: 905.377.9900 Ext. 126
Email: Insights@nationalshunt.com
National Shunt Service (NSSL), a family-owned, industry leading Total Yard Management provider, has released major software updates to their innovative YMS tool, Shuntware, developed in 2007.
Shuntware’s versatile, customer-driven approach to yard management is designed to enhance yard security and client profitability. The tool is a collaboration between NSSL’s industry veterans and a team of expert software engineers, resulting in an approach centered around customizable geo-data, 3D site maps and customer-specific optimization. The tool’s focus on task automation is a standout.
“We’ve designed an event-based, responsive program that reacts to moves in real-time,” stated Kevin Gilmore, Software Product Development Manager. “Shuntware is designed from the ground up. The latest updates help us live in a purpose-built, live environment.”
“At NSSL, we’re incredibly proud of our unique position as both an operator and technology developer,” remarked NSSL President, Ray Stewart. “These Shuntware system updates highlight our company’s forward-thinking positioning. We can’t wait to share these updates with our clients!”
Key Feature Updates:
· Control Center - Fully customizable user interface and integrated metrics dashboards
· 3D Site Maps - Visualization of zones, rows, doors, and driver capacities
· Telematics Integration - Live tracking of vehicles & trailers
For more information about NSSL and Shuntware’s customer-focused capabilities, please visit: www.nationalshunt.com/shuntware
About Shuntware
NSSL’s Shuntware tool, developed in 2007, takes a calculated, individualized approach to yard management services, not previously seen in the industry. The unique combination of ongoing data collection & customer-first mindset has ensured consistent operational excellence for over 16 years.
About NSSL
NSSL is a family-owned total yard management company, working across a variety of Fortune 500 industries throughout North America. For almost 25 years, NSSL has provided exceptional client service and leading technological Yard Management solutions, setting the standard for logistics throughout the United States and Canada.
Source: National Shunt Service Ltd. (NSSL)
For more information, contact:
Name: Darren Fitzgerald
Phone: 905.377.9900 Ext. 126
Email: Insights@nationalshunt.com
Contact
National Shunt ServiceContact
Darren Fitzgerald
905-377-9900
Nationalshunt.com
Darren Fitzgerald
905-377-9900
Nationalshunt.com
Multimedia
NSSL Truck
NSSL is a family-owned total yard management company, working across a variety of Fortune 500 industries throughout North America.
NSSL Shunt Truck
NSSL is a family-owned total yard management company, working across a variety of Fortune 500 industries throughout North America.
Categories