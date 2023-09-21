Lansdale, PA Police Department Selects The GUIDE App as Proactive Mental Health & Wellness Resource for Officers
Scranton, PA, September 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Lansdale Police Department has partnered with The GUIDE App to ensure their officers and staff are physically, mentally and emotionally healthy. Landsdale recognizes the stresses of serving the Lansdale community and is increasing their commitment to their team’s wellness through a comprehensive plan which includes an on-site gym, The GUIDE App and other resources.
GUIDE is the only U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs award-winning First Responder and Veteran-focused mobile app for both Android and Apple platforms that delivers small group support, a learning management system and an anonymous member experience safeguarded by the leader in identity and login privacy, Okta. This unique approach empowers members to build lives they love, improve mental strength, build resilience and improve overall life satisfaction.
GUIDE addresses both workplace and individual wellness factors through progress-tracking, moderation, badges, and social support to increase retention, recruitment, job satisfaction, and morale for teams and departments, and improve physical, mental, and emotional health for individuals. Built through a collaborative effort with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (through the Mission Daybreak Accelerator) and leading wellness coordinators in the First Responder community, GUIDE offers an unparalleled member experience that inspires, educates and engages members.
After reviewing the available wellness app options on the market, Lansdale Police Department chose GUIDE as part of their expanded wellness initiative because it offers exclusive features that can measurably impact overall wellness through dynamic, interactive micro-learning courses and moderated small peer groups.
According to GUIDE Founder & CEO, Patrick Sandone, “GUIDE is really a tool to live your best life. We offer the wisdom and practices to inspire and educate people on how to step outside of old patterns and into the life they want. To that end, we can help our members reach their goals, live happier, healthier lives and positively impact people dealing with mental and emotional wellness challenges. We are excited to partner with Lansdale to support their officers in living healthy, happy lives.”
"The demands placed on the men and women in uniform today is greater than at any time in the history of our profession and the stress associated with these increased demands can be overwhelming. The key to managing this stress is to train our minds to be more resilient. It is well established that cops need to be physically fit, but we sometimes fail to apply the same mindset to training our minds. Our partnership with Guide is an investment in our officers' emotional training," said Lansdale Police Chief, Michael Trail.
Initial research has shown that GUIDE App users were able to reduce anxiety by 25%, while 28% of users reported making progress toward their goals in just one month of using the app.
The Lansdale Police Department joins many other agencies and organizations nationwide who have chosen The GUIDE App as an add-on to their wellness offerings, and has seen increases in officer morale, resiliency, and retention.
GUIDE is headquartered in Scranton, PA, and is the only sub-clinical wellness app to be chosen as a finalist in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mission Daybreak challenge, aimed at ending Veteran suicides. Led by a team of accomplished entrepreneurs and human development leaders, The GUIDE App was designed to provide Veterans and First Responders with accessible solutions that proactively reduce suffering, improve mental well-being, teach research-backed personal development practices, increase resilience, and help our nation’s heroes build lives they love in just 5 –15 minutes a day. GUIDE’s users maintain complete personal and organizational anonymity, while having direct, 24/7 access to a robust peer support network that provides accountability and accelerates growth outcomes. More information can be found at the organization’s website theguideapp.com.
