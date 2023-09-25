Wellsboro, Pennsylvania Named Ninth Best Fall Town in the U.S. for Foliage
Country Living recognizes the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon as a must-visit fall foliage destination.
Wellsboro, PA, September 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The town of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, located in the heart of the Potter-Tioga region, has been recognized by Country Living as one of the 55 Best Fall Towns in the U.S. for Foliage. Wellsboro ranked ninth on the magazine’s list, which specifically praises the nearby Pennsylvania Grand Canyon as “an absolute must-see when covered in beautiful foliage.” This recognition further endorses the beauty of the Potter and Tioga counties region, which was named the Best Outdoor Destination in Pennsylvania by the New World Report Travel Awards earlier this year.
“The Potter-Tioga region’s spectacular vistas and quaint mountain towns have long been a popular destination for those seeking to enjoy the fall colors in Pennsylvania. It’s exciting to see Wellsboro and the PA Grand Canyon recognized on this list,” Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga PA, said. “This area has so much to offer, with the leaf-peeping season just one attraction among the many trails, shops, events, and amenities that keep visitors returning here year after year.”
Autumn in the state parks and forests surrounding Wellsboro is a sight to behold with its steep landscapes transformed by the season’s vibrant colors. The best fall colors can be observed across Central Pennsylvania from late September through the end of October. Visitors wishing to plan ahead for peak color viewing can tune in weekly to Leonard Harrison State Park’s (home of the PA Grand Canyon) virtual Canyon Fall Foliage Update series starting September 28.
In addition to admiring the changing colors, outdoor enthusiasts and families traveling to the area can celebrate the season with a variety of fall festivals and activities, including the upcoming 2023 Falling Leaves Festival in Coudersport, PA on September 29 and 30; stargazing programs in Cherry Springs State Park, a Gold Level Dark Sky Park recognized by the International Dark Sky Association; and exploring the 62-mile Pine Creek Rail Trail that spans the bottom of the PA Grand Canyon.
Find more information on local events, dining, attractions, and planning your family’s next outdoor adventure at www.visitpottertioga.com.
About Visit Potter-Tioga
Launched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.
