World-Famous Doctor Publishes 9th Children’s Book
Retired Dr. Peter Cotton releases the latest “Fred the Snake” story to the delight of children and parents everywhere
San Francisco, CA, October 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Famed gastroenterologist Dr. Peter Cotton, who has treated royalty and celebrities, has a new passion: writing books for children about Fred the Snake. In fact, Dr. Cotton is about to release his 9th in the series, entitled “When Fred the Snake and Friends Explore the USA (West)”; this also completes the trilogy of travel books that took Fred and the Gang exploring famous sights in the Eastern and Central States.
You may think that the transition between doctor and children’s author might be difficult, but Peter says it was natural. He began the story of Fred the Snake when teaching his own children about crossing the road. The title was “When Fred the Snake Got Squished and Mended.” When his children asked about Fred years later as they were raising their own kids, he dug out his old manuscript, found an illustrator, and contacted a publisher.
Now, ten years and nine books later, Fred is still going strong. In the latest edition, Jungle Jim takes Fred and the other animals along with kids Perdy and Jack to California, Alaska, and Hawaii, visiting famous landmarks in every state. Peter’s imaginative situations, clever rhymes, and positive messaging make the stories a hit with parents, teachers, and children. They are all profusely illustrated by Bonnie Lemaire with a fun and unique writing style: “If you meet a bear, be brave, shout out loud and madly wave. Crowd together in a bunch, to avoid becoming lunch.”
Peter Cotton’s books have received the Mom’s Choice Gold Award, the Moonbeam Children’s Award for Best Picture Book, and numerous 5-star reviews on Amazon. “Terrific story for children. I have given this book to children and grandchildren of friends, and all have enjoyed the adventures and misadventures of Fred. I look forward to the next Fred the Snake book,” reads a typical review.
Peter lives with his wife Marion on Dewees Island, South Carolina, a boat -access island less than 3 miles long near Charleston. Although he claims that he was not named after a rabbit, they are rumored to have more than 800 bunny-themed decorations at home.
“When Fred the Snake and Friends Explore the USA (West)” is available at Amazon.com, and signed copies on Dr. Cotton’s website, appropriately titled www.petercottontales.com. Paperback, hardcover, and eBook editions are distributed by Bublish, Inc. Learn more about Bublish and their publishing services at bublish.com.
About the Author
Peter B. Cotton grew up in England and graduated as a doctor in 1963 from Cambridge University and St. Thomas Hospital Medical School (London). He joined the faculty of the Middlesex Hospital and Medical School where he developed a new department integrating medical and surgical gastroenterology. His group pioneered many diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy procedures, particularly ERCP (which he named) and was active in teaching. He attracted postgraduates from many countries, held numerous teaching courses, and pioneered live CCTV workshops.
Peter left England in 1986 to become Professor of Medicine and Chief of Endoscopy at Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. He moved again in 1994 to become Professor of Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina to initiate the Digestive Disease Center. He retired from clinical practice in 2012 but remains active in teaching and research. He has been involved in many National and International organizations and has given invited lectures and demonstrations in over 50 countries. His bibliography includes more than 900 medical publications and 10 medical books. Practical Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (co-authored by Christopher Williams) is the standard teaching text, currently in its 8th Edition, and has been translated into 8 languages. He also recently published his memoirs called “The Tunnel at the End of the Light,” and the series of award-winning illustrated children’s books about Fred the friendly snake.
Peter and Marion Cotton are blessed with 4 “children,” 8 grandchildren and 2 great grands. They also enjoy many friends, travel, wildlife, and golf.
