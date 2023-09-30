Ginny Priem Releases Latest Book
Ginny Priem, a motivational speaker, bestselling author, podcast host and life coach, releases her latest book. This new book is the follow up to her #1 bestseller, "You're My Favorite." Appropriately titled "I'm My Favorite," is a guided journal.
Minneapolis, MN, September 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Within the pages of Ginny Priem's latest book "I'm My Favorite," readers will discover beautiful artwork, inspiring quotes, exercises, journal prompts and worksheets designed to help them grow through adversity on their own journeys to self-discovery and self-love. Ginny developed and implemented GINpath into her own life. GINpath consists of 3 components that anyone can incorporate into their lives to help them determine their best path forward after facing difficult times. "I'm My Favorite" is a guide that provides readers with a full year of tools to not just get through, but to grow through, life and be better equipped for what lies ahead.
Contact
Supriemly Human LLCContact
Ginny Priem
612-270-6291
www.ginnypriem.com
Ginny Priem
612-270-6291
www.ginnypriem.com
