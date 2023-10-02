Principled Technologies Study Investigates the Benefits of Upgrading to New Laptops with Windows 11 Pro
Across a series of tests, a group of current-gen Windows 11 Pro laptops powered by Intel Core i5 or i7 processors showed improvements in performance, responsiveness, battery life, and surface temperature compared to older Windows 10 Pro systems.
Durham, NC, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Windows laptop users demand a lot from their devices. They want strong performance without sacrificing the flexibility of being able to work unplugged, they need systems that support their productivity and collaboration efforts, and they appreciate models that remain relatively cool to the touch.
To see how a batch of current-generation Windows 11 Pro laptops powered by Intel Core i5 or i7 processors stacked up to these demands in comparison to previous-gen Windows 10 Pro systems, Principled Technologies measured battery life in five different scenarios and ran a series of industry-standard benchmarks that evaluate productivity and content creation capabilities. They also captured the surface temperatures of the devices while they were under load.
The report states, “Our results show that mainstream laptop users can improve their day-to-day experience by upgrading to current-gen Windows 11 Pro laptops powered by Intel® Core™ i5 or i7 processors. We found that these laptops delivered longer battery life, faster system responsiveness, and similar or lower surface temperatures while running a compute-intensive application.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/HxLb98U.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
