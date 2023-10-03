The Iron Goddess All Female Motorcycle Show is Going on Tour and It is Heading to Beautiful Downtown Las Vegas
With a record breaking attendance of 632 females on motorcycles during their California Show, they decided to bring the party to none other than Vegas.
Las Vegas, NV, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Join Iron Goddess Productions for a motorcycle show that is a first of its kind. It is one in which only female owned bikes will be on display. This show was created by goddesses for goddesses. All spectators are welcome.
Friday March 8, 2024 from 5pm-11pm; get ready to join the biggest all female motorcycle show in history.
$3,000 in prizes
Over 10 categories including sound off and 3 wheel
Vendors
Live music
The return of Battle of the Iron Gods
And so much more
$5 from each general admission ticket will be donated to the Iron Goddess Foundation. A foundation that helps woman who have had the strength to leave abusive relationships and get back on their feet.
Bunnie Geer
909-254-8827
Www.irongoddessmotorcycleshow.com
