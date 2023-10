The Iron Goddess All Female Motorcycle Show is Going on Tour and It is Heading to Beautiful Downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV, October 03, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Join Iron Goddess Productions for a motorcycle show that is a first of its kind. It is one in which only female owned bikes will be on display. This show was created by goddesses for goddesses. All spectators are welcome.Friday March 8, 2024 from 5pm-11pm; get ready to join the biggest all female motorcycle show in history.$3,000 in prizesOver 10 categories including sound off and 3 wheelVendorsLive musicThe return of Battle of the Iron GodsAnd so much more$5 from each general admission ticket will be donated to the Iron Goddess Foundation. A foundation that helps woman who have had the strength to leave abusive relationships and get back on their feet.