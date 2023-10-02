Empowered Latina Entrepreneurs Launch "Breaking The Glass Ceiling" Anthology Book

"Breaking The Glass Ceiling" is an anthology that challenges the status quo, transforms narratives, and transcends barriers within business, entrepreneurship, and the corporate world. Explore a world where walls are meant to be shattered and dreams know no limits in "Breaking The Glass Ceiling," an anthology by Yudy Veras Bueno and 20 other female trailblazers, including its publisher, She Rises Latina.