Commerce Park West now operational with the completion of Building 1 in Dardenne Prairie, MO
Located on I-64's Technology Corridor, Commerce Park West (CPW) is now operational with the completion of Building 1. CPW offers an optimal distribution hub with the aesthetics of a global HQ. The recently completed first building spans 106,400 square feet with 28' clear heights. Positioned at Weldon Spring Rd and Technology Drive, CPW promises to be the gold standard for businesses seeking both form and function
Dardenne Prairie, MO, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the bustling Technology Corridor of I-64 lies a gem of modern architecture and logistics strength, Commerce Park West. Developed by the team behind Cat5 Commerce, seasoned ecommerce entrepreneurs who've lived the needs and challenges of the digital world, Commerce Park West emerges as more than just a structure. It's the answer to an industry's call for the optimal distribution hub.
Having treaded the expansive landscape of ecommerce for years, the founders of Anderson Capital, Andrew Hoefener and Chad Weinman, recognized a distinct gap in the market. "In our journey through ecommerce, we often found ourselves seeking spaces that could cater to both the aesthetic appeal of a global HQ and the functional rigor of a distribution space," shared Hoefener, a 20-year ecommerce veteran. "Commerce Park West is our response to that search. Crafted from our experiences, it embodies what we believe is the perfect distribution space."
Occupying a prime location at the intersection of Weldon Spring Rd and Technology Drive, CPW stands tall and proud in the heart of the I-64 Technology Corridor. The first building, now complete, boasts a sprawling 106,400 square feet, with soaring 28' clear heights and window lines that not only lend an air of grandeur but also cater to the logistical needs of modern businesses.
As Hoefener aptly put it, "With CPW, we didn't just aim for space; we envisioned an environment." And this environment, with its strategic location, meticulously planned architecture, and the legacy of its founders, is set to be the go-to destination for businesses seeking the nexus of form and function.
For businesses and press intrigued by what CPW has to offer, Anderson Capital welcomes inquiries and visits.
