Commerce Park West now operational with the completion of Building 1 in Dardenne Prairie, MO

Located on I-64's Technology Corridor, Commerce Park West (CPW) is now operational with the completion of Building 1. CPW offers an optimal distribution hub with the aesthetics of a global HQ. The recently completed first building spans 106,400 square feet with 28' clear heights. Positioned at Weldon Spring Rd and Technology Drive, CPW promises to be the gold standard for businesses seeking both form and function