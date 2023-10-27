Block Armour Forges Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX, Paving the Way for Expansion Into the US Market
Block Armour has entered into a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to distribute its innovative suite of next-generation Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions into the US market.
Singapore, Singapore, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Block Armour, a pioneering provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to distribute its innovative suite of next-generation Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions into the US market. This agreement marks a significant milestone in Block Armour's expansion strategy, empowering the company to amplify its presence and cater to the growing demand for robust cybersecurity solutions in the United States.
The partnership capitalizes on TD SYNNEX's well-established market expertise and extensive distribution network, complementing Block Armour's mission to secure modern enterprise-IT ecosystems and counteract the rise of cyber threats through state-of-the-art technology. The synergy between the two entities will not only bolster Block Armour's market penetration but also aid in fostering a resilient cybersecurity ecosystem in the United States.
As part of this agreement, Block Armour's Zero Trust security solutions will join TD SYNNEX's comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio. The partnership will offer TD SYNNEX's extensive customer base unparalleled access to cutting-edge security solutions powered by next-gen technologies such as private permissioned blockchain and Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) architecture. Together, the partners aim to equip organizations to safeguard their hybrid IT environments – on-premises, multi-cloud, and IoT – amidst an ever-evolving threat landscape.
"We are thrilled to work with TD SYNNEX as our distributor partner for reaching the US market," observed Narayan Neelakantan, CEO of Block Armour. "Their unwavering commitment to technological innovation and exceptional market reach aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower businesses with state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions. Together, we are poised to fortify digital infrastructures and enable our customers in the United States to defend against sophisticated cyber threats."
"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Scott Young, SVP Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "With Block Armour added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our cybersecurity offerings so customers can do great things with technology."
This partnership builds upon Block Armour's previous successful collaborations and reinforces the company's dedication to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions worldwide.
About Block Armour
Block Armour is a Singapore, UK, USA, and India based award-winning Cybersecurity venture focused on harnessing modern approaches and emerging technologies such as Blockchain to counter growing cybersecurity challenges in bold new ways. Accelerated by Airbus and featured among the Top 25 Cybersecurity innovations worldwide, Block Armour has developed a next-gen Zero Trust security platform and delivers integrated cybersecurity solutions for today’s hybrid enterprise-IT environments. For more information, please visit www.blockarmour.com.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
