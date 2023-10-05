Robert (Bob) M. Lehrman Named Vice President at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert (Bob) M. Lehrman has been named a vice president within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). He is responsible for supporting the practice’s new business, client retention, business-to-business efforts.
“Bob has nearly 30 years of experience within the risk management marketplace,” said Joey Nawa, executive vice president, RT ECP. “Bob’s experience includes handling client relationships, marketing, underwriting and strategic product and trading partner development efforts at leading insurance firms. Bob’s strengths will reinforce our strengths, while adding another layer of expertise to our core services.”
“RT ECP is a practice that has grown greatly over the years in addition to being well-positioned to assist clients representing this niche marketplace for years to come,” added Lehrman. “I’m proud to be joining such a successful organization, where my experience and background aligns directly with the needs of this industry and our superior roster of services.”
Leading to his employ at RT, Lehrman served as senior vice president at Lockton Companies; Midwest practice leader, real estate at Willis Towers Watson; senior vice president, client executive, producer at Marsh & McLennan; and vice president, large lines division, business development at Mesirow Financial.
Other senior-level, risk and account management positions were held over the past three decades with JMB Insurance; ECS/XL Environmental Insurance; Arthur G Gallagher Co.; Maginnis & Associates/Kirke Van Orsdel; and CNA Insurance Company.
A resident of Deerfield, Illinois, Lehrman holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Loyola University Chicago, Graduate School of Business, and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Wisconsin. He is also a Board Member of the American Parkinson’s Foundation.
Lehrman can be reached at RT ECP by calling 312-438-8588 or emailing bob.lehrman@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers.
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
