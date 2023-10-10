Angie Watson Joins TrailerDecking.com Sales Support Staff
Portland, OR, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angie Watson has joined the sales support staff of TrailerDecking.com, a leading international supplier of tropical hardwood decking and flooring. She is responsible for the dissemination of product and service information, facilitating orders and aiding the company’s overall new business and client relations efforts.
“Angie’s extensive customer support experience will prove invaluable to our sales efforts and ongoing growth,” says Stephen Purdy, TrailerDecking.com’s sales manager. “Throughout the years, she dedicated her talents to servicing the needs of vendors, business partners and anyone looking for more detailed information on the products she represented. Her exuberance, industry knowledge and in-depth customer support skills will surely benefit every level of our organization.”
Since 1998, Watson has held a variety senior assistant and product management positions at organizations like Lithtex Printing Solutions, Keller Williams Realty Professionals. Providence Health Plans, Ridge Mortgage Service and Standard Insurance Company.
Watson can be reached by calling 971-357-1881 or emailing angie@novausawood.com.
For more information on the complete line of TrailerDecking.com products and accessories please visit www.trailerdecking.com or call 1-855-APITONG.
About TrailerDecking.com
Established in 2009 as a business unit of Nova USA Wood Products, an international leader in tropical hardwood decking and flooring, TrailerDecking.com offers a complete line of Apitong flatbed trailer flooring in both rough and shiplap, laminated hardwood truck flooring for van bodies, hardwood trailer components such as scuff liner and tie-down rails, and supplies like Apitong Oil, a high-quality wood finish developed for the transportation marketplace.
Contact
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com
