Principled Technologies Testing Finds Multiple Areas Where a Dell Precision 5680 Workstation Outperformed an Apple MacBook Pro 16”
Principled Technologies compared high-end versions of the Dell and Apple mobile workstations: a Dell Precision 5680 featuring an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and a NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada graphics card and a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro featuring an Apple M2 Max with 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine.
Durham, NC, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a recent study, Principled Technologies (PT) compared the performance of a Dell Precision 5680 featuring an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro featuring an Apple M2 Max processor using multiple benchmark tests. PT found that the Precision 5680 handled several heavy workloads better than the Apple MacBook Pro and remained 12.8°F cooler while running a sustained Cinebench workload.
According to the report, “Comparing a Dell Precision 5680 to a MacBook Pro (16-inch), we found the Precision 5680 offered better performance running several demanding workloads, remained up to 12.8°F cooler under a sustained Cinebench workload, and offered comparable audio quality. Based on our tests, users who value performance and comfort should consider the Dell Precision 5680 workstation.”
To learn more about the performance advantages of the Precision 5680, read the report at https://facts.pt/GBus6Nt.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit https://www.principledtechnologies.com/.
According to the report, “Comparing a Dell Precision 5680 to a MacBook Pro (16-inch), we found the Precision 5680 offered better performance running several demanding workloads, remained up to 12.8°F cooler under a sustained Cinebench workload, and offered comparable audio quality. Based on our tests, users who value performance and comfort should consider the Dell Precision 5680 workstation.”
To learn more about the performance advantages of the Precision 5680, read the report at https://facts.pt/GBus6Nt.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit https://www.principledtechnologies.com/.
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
Categories