knowRX Strengthens Platform to Support Physician Engagement in Clinical Trial Diversity

knowRX, a clinical trial solutions provider, has launched an Investigator/Provider Learning Center on its PIXS™ platform, focusing on "Cultural Considerations in the Conduct of Clinical Trials." This initiative aims to educate physicians, increasing their awareness and understanding of clinical trials. The goal is to bridge gaps in patient access and awareness, particularly among underrepresented populations, aligning with recent FDA guidelines emphasizing diversity in clinical trials.