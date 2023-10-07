knowRX Strengthens Platform to Support Physician Engagement in Clinical Trial Diversity
knowRX, a clinical trial solutions provider, has launched an Investigator/Provider Learning Center on its PIXS™ platform, focusing on "Cultural Considerations in the Conduct of Clinical Trials." This initiative aims to educate physicians, increasing their awareness and understanding of clinical trials. The goal is to bridge gaps in patient access and awareness, particularly among underrepresented populations, aligning with recent FDA guidelines emphasizing diversity in clinical trials.
Austin, TX, October 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- knowRX, a company providing solutions for clinical trial sponsors, has enhanced its PIXS™ platform by launching an Investigator/Provider Learning Center focused on “Cultural Considerations in Clinical Trials." By equipping more physicians with information and training on clinical trials, knowRX aims to increase patient awareness and access to diverse clinical trial opportunities.
This new learning center supports recent FDA guidelines that encourage greater diversity in clinical trial participation. As noted in the FDA's 2020 Patient Listening Session, underrepresented populations like racial minorities have historically been left out of many clinical trials, resulting in access gaps to new treatments. The FDA has called upon clinical trial organizations to address this lack of inclusion as passed within the 2022 Omnibus and FDORA legislation.
According to knowRX Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James H. Powell, “Every physician has the potential to become a valuable resource for their patients when it comes to understanding clinical trial options. Our learning center offers training and tools to help physicians confidently guide eligible patients to trials that may benefit their health."
“knowRx is a technology firm concerned with increasing health equity among underserved communities. We are diverse physicians with decades of experience in patient care and population health. We will leverage those compatible strengths in commitment to those we serve.” - Elena Rios, MD, President and CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association and Chair of the Alliance of Multicultural Physicians
Randall Morgan, M.D., President and CEO of W. Montague Cobb Institute remarked: “The need for Cultural Consideration training is greatly needed today as Industry Sponsors increase their desire to reach a more diverse population in Clinical Trials. The Cobb Institute, with its Scholars and African American Physicians, is excited to collaborate and support these efforts with knowRX.”
By strengthening physician knowledge and capacity to advise patients on diverse clinical trial opportunities, knowRX aims to drive greater health equity in access to clinical research and innovative treatments.
About knowRX
knowRX was founded in 2019 by David Franklin to improve medication adherence, increase health literacy and ensure patients have better conversations with their care team. After his father passed away due to medication complications in the hospital in 2018, he sought solutions using technology and innovative solutions for medication interaction information and better clinical trial access.
To that end, knowRX developed a digital health platform, including the PIXS™ sponsor-provider exchange and The Owl App patient application. This technology securely shares personalized patient information to enable better collaboration between patients, providers, and clinical trial sponsors.
Key features of the company’s products include:
Clinical trial education and matching tools to boost access for diverse patients
Medication adherence tracking and support through machine learning
Aggregated real-world data on medication use for providers and sponsors
About the Alliance of Multicultural Physicians
AMP encompasses diverse member organizations such as the NCAPIP, the AAIP, and the NHMA.
The National Council of Asian Pacific Islander Physicians (NCAPIP) represents Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander physicians committed to the advancement of the health and well-being of their patients and communities. NCAPIP believes in shaping health care in America to meet this shared American goal of optimal health for all. http://www.ncapip.org/
The Association of American Indian Physicians (AAIP) is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in Native American health care by promoting education in the medical disciplines, honoring traditional healing practices, and restoring the balance of mind, body, and spirit. https://www.aaip.org/
The National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) is a non-profit association representing the interests of 50,000 licensed Hispanic physicians in the United States. NHMA is dedicated to empowering Hispanic physicians to be leaders who will help eliminate health disparities and improve the health of Hispanics. https://www.nhmamd.org/
About the W. Montague Cobb Institute
The W. Montague Cobb/National Medical Association (NMA) Health Institute (The Cobb Institute), a 501(c)(3) in Washington, DC, functions as a national consortium of scholars that engages in innovative research and knowledge dissemination for the reduction and elimination of racial and ethnic health disparities and racism in medicine. Solving one of our society’s most pressing problems, racial inequities in health, requires the collaborative work of public agencies, private entities, academic medical centers, and -- equally important -- communities. Founded in 2004, The Institute is named in honor of the late William Montague Cobb M.D., Ph.D., physician, anthropologist, and a distinguished professor of medicine and anatomy. Dr. Cobb influenced countless graduates of Howard University School of Medicine, including Randall C. Morgan, Jr., M.D., M.B.A. who is an orthopedic surgeon and Founding Executive Director of The Cobb Institute. https://www.thecobbinstitute.org/
The National Medical Association (NMA), also a 501(c)(3) in Washington, DC, is the collective voice of African-American physicians and the leading force for parity and justice in medicine and the elimination of disparities in health. The Cobb Institute was launched by the NMA in 2004 at Howard University to expand the Association's research and policy analysis activities. In 2008, The Cobb Institute became a separate nonprofit entity from the NMA, even while remaining a close partner and collaborator. The NMA is the nation’s oldest and largest organization representing African-American physicians and health professionals in the United States. Established in 1895, the NMA represents the interests of more than 50,000 African-American physicians and the patients they serve. https://www.nmanet.org/
