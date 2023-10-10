AVA Law Group Announces Settlement of Three Camp Lejeune Cases
One of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act claims filed by the firm was funded by DOJ within a week of settlement.
San Diego, CA, October 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AVA Law Group, a national law firm representing victims of the Camp Lejeune water contamination, is proud to announce that it has settled three of its many Camp Lejeune cases after months of negotiations with the Department of Justice (DOJ). One of the the cases settled was funded within a week.
This is a significant milestone for AVA Law Group and its clients. The Camp Lejeune water contamination scandal is one of the largest public health disasters in American history and it has had a devastating impact on the lives of thousands of people. These settlements are a step towards justice for the victims and their families.
“We are incredibly proud to have achieved these settlements for our clients,” said Andrew Van Arsdale, Managing Attorney at AVA Law Group. “These settlements will provide our clients with the financial resources they need to improve their lives without affecting their disability payments and with no medical liens taken out of the settlement by the VA.”
The three cases that settled involved plaintiffs who developed serious health problems, including cancer, after drinking contaminated water at Camp Lejeune. The settlements are confidential, but AVA Law Group can confirm that they are substantial and will provide the plaintiffs with the financial support they need to move forward with their lives.
AVA Law Group is committed to helping all victims of the Camp Lejeune water contamination scandal obtain justice. The firm is currently representing thousands of clients in Camp Lejeune cases, and it is working tirelessly to achieve fair and just settlements for all of its clients.
If you or a loved one was stationed at or lived at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 and have developed a serious health problem, you may be eligible for compensation. Contact AVA Law Group today for a free consultation.
