Mid-America Aerotech Completes IP Purchase with Moog Inc.
Mid-America Aerotech, LLC, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc, East Aurora, NY. The purchase, called Borg Warner Industrial Product (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, manufacturing, spares, and repair/overhaul authority for a variety of legacy aircraft hardware.
West Fargo, ND, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mid-America Aerotech, a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, announced today that it has completed the IP purchase of select hydraulic and pneumatic aerospace products from Moog Inc. The purchase, called Borg Warner Intellectual Property (BWIP), encompasses the complete design, spares, and repair, along with a wide variety of aircraft systems, including flight controls, landing gear, and fuel systems. Aircraft supported in this purchase include P-3, C-130, B-2, B-52, U-2 & E-2C. Mid-America Aerotech plans to manufacture and support these products at its facility in West Fargo, ND.
This partnership is a significant milestone for both companies, as this expands Mid-America Aerotech’s product portfolio and capabilities, and positions it as a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic components for the aerospace industry, with Moog Inc. knowing that these products will be serviced by a reliable and reputable source.
About Mid-America Aerotech
Mid-America Aerotech is a leading provider of aircraft repair and maintenance services, that has headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, and is an FAA Part 145 Repair Station, AS9100D with ISO 9001 certification and is EASA certified for work in the EU. We are an AS9100D/AS9110C dual certified facility, which is unique. These standards are more stringent than ISO 9001 and are tailored to Aviation, Space, and Defense Organizations such as ours.
Mid-America Aerotech offers complete Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO), Manufacturing, Engineering, and Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing Services. These offerings encompass all hydraulic, pneumatic, manufacturing, and all aerospace components.
About Moog Inc.
Moog Inc. is a global supplier of precision motion control components and systems. The company’s products are used in a variety of applications, including aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical. Moog Inc. is headquartered in East Aurora, NY, and has facilities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.
To learn more about commercial and military aviation with Mid-America Aerotech, visit us online at maaero.com.
