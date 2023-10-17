The Norfus Firm Highlights a Growing Industry Trend Where Client Companies Are Seeking Strategic Solutions to Handle the Tech Layoffs' Aftermath

In the backdrop of significant layoffs in the tech sector, The Norfus Firm, a top-tier Miami-based management consulting firm, has noted a growing trend among its client companies. Many are looking for strategic guidance to manage workforce dynamics and mitigate the negative impact of these industry-wide layoffs. The Norfus Firm is at the forefront, offering actionable insights based on their experience and expertise.