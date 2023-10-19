Isabel Tuisl Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Isabel Tuisl has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). She is responsible for supporting the account management, new business, and policy servicing efforts of the practice’s senior leadership team.
“Isabel has a strong background in journalism, which will help her to navigate this complex marketplace and quickly learn about our numerous business and product offerings,” said Joey Nawa, executive vice president, RT ECP. “She has the interpersonal skills needed to quickly establish the rewarding client relationships, which have always been fundamental to our long-term success.”
With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The University of Iowa, Tuisl served as a news reporter at the The Daily Iowan in addition to helping to research and produce a monthly podcast. During her time at Marquette University, Tuisl worked at the Marquette Wire MUTV, where she was an anchor and earned an Excellence in Journalism Bronze Award from the Milwaukee Press Club.
A resident of Iowa City, IA, Tuisl can be reached at RT ECP by calling 609-528-3905 or emailing isabel.tuisl@rtspecailty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2023 Ryan Specialty, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
