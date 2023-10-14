Industry Veteran Josh Djokic Joins Durante Equipment as Branch Manager
Hollywood, FL, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Durante Equipment, South Florida’s trusted leader for construction equipment and industrial tools, announced the hiring of Josh Djokic as their new branch manager. In his newly appointed position, Josh will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hollywood branch located at 3300 N. 28th Terrace. He will be responsible for leading a dynamic team of sales professionals while implementing strategic revenue initiatives to fuel further growth.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Durante Equipment as a vendor for the past few years and am thrilled to be joining the team. Durante Equipment has quickly become a name synonymous with superior customer service and quality equipment in South Florida,” said Josh.
He continued, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead a team that is driven to deliver for not only our customers but also our aggressive growth goals for the next few years.”
Josh has a proven fifteen-year track record of success in the equipment industry, demonstrating excellence in both sales and operations. His sales career includes roles with prominent brands like Chicago Pneumatic and APT. His entrepreneurial drive and operational expertise led him to key branch management roles with two of the nation’s largest equipment rental companies as well as founding his own equipment sales and marketing venture.
"We are delighted to announce the addition of Josh Djokic as the new Branch Manager for our Hollywood location,” said Durante Equipment president, John Durante. “His extensive experience and commitment to excellence resonate with our core values: Driven to Deliver, with Old School Values, and a Passion to Be The Best!”
John continued, "I am confident he will not only enhance our operations but will also uphold and enhance the high level of service our customers have come to expect. Josh knows the value of relationships over mere transactions, a principle that sets Durante Equipment apart in this extremely competitive industry. We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly make on our company and the Durante Equipment family."
About Durante Equipment
With over 30 years of experience, Durante Equipment is South Florida’s most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier. Strategically located in Hollywood, Durante offers equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service to a wide range of customers within Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. From aerial lifts, contractor tools, and forklifts to excavators, generators, and skid steer loaders, Durante Equipment has everything a general contractor, builder, or homeowner needs to get the job done right. Durante features the newest equipment in South Florida and is an authorized dealer for well-known brands such as Dynapac, LiuGong, Wacker Neuson, and Multiquip. For more information, call 800-910-7368 or online at www.duranteequip.com.
