National Football League Surprises Nevada Health Centers' Employee with Super Bowl Tickets for Her Work to Address Barriers in Cancer Screening
The National Football League's Annual Crucial Catch Initiative Promotes Cancer Prevention and Addresses Screening Barriers in NFL Markets Across the Country
Las Vegas, NV, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The National Football League (NFL) surprised Rhonda Johnson, Mammovan program manager at Nevada Health Centers, with Super Bowl LVIII tickets as a thank you for her dedication to addressing barriers in breast cancer screening through the American Cancer Society (ACS) and NFL CHANGE grant. Since 2009, the NFL and the American Cancer Society have partnered to fight cancer and save lives through Crucial Catch. Along with educating the public about the importance of prevention and early detection, the initiative raises funds for CHANGE grants to help community health centers and health systems in under-resourced areas increase access to cancer screening.
Rhonda was surprised with Super Bowl tickets during the NFL Tuesday Night Gaming online competition on Tuesday, October 3 for her efforts to provide women in rural and frontier communities access to breast cancer screening and prevention resources through Nevada Health Centers Mammovan, the only mobile mammography van that travels the entire state of Nevada.
“I am absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to attend the Super Bowl. I owe the success of this program to my fantastic team and generous donors like the NFL and American Cancer Society. The Crucial Catch program has allowed us to make a big improvement in screening rates in rural Nevada this year,” Rhonda Johnson, Nevada Health Centers Mammovan program manager.
Nevada Health Centers recently received additional CHANGE grant funding to continue their work to address barriers in breast cancer screening in vulnerable areas.
“The NFL continues to be a collaborative partner in working to find the best ways to address screening disparities in the communities that need it most,” said Stephanie Lowery, director of development with the American Cancer Society in Nevada.” The funding that Nevada Health Centers receives through Crucial Catch fill critical gaps and allow their team the opportunity to work on vital components of patient care that are key to improving outcomes. We are grateful for the work of Rhonda and Nevada Health Centers to ensure women in need have access to lifesaving breast cancer screening resources.”
Additional CHANGE grant funding will be raised at the 2024 Las Vegas Game Changer Gala hosted by ACS. The Game Changer Gala promises an unforgettable evening of music, comradery, and impactful moments to celebrate the remarkable strides being made in the fight against cancer in Las Vegas.
The NFL grants are part of a group of nearly 200 projects launched by the American Cancer Society that focus on improving cancer screening and HPV vaccination rates in targeted communities. Since 2012, Crucial Catch funding has contributed to over 650,000 screenings and reached more than 1.3 million individuals. Crucial Catch promotes the connection between overall wellness and cancer prevention through providing local cancer screening resources via The Defender presented by Sleep Number. Visit NFL.com/CrucialCatch to find your local cancer screening center and additional screening resources.
To learn more about the Game Changer Gala, secure tables, and explore sponsorship opportunities visit acsgamechangergalalv.org or contact gabriella.sandoval@cancer.org.
About Nevada Health Centers
NVHC is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Community Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to providing access to quality health care throughout Nevada since 1977. NVHC operates more than 19 health centers throughout Nevada, that include three mobile programs, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, NVHC Mammovan, and the Nevada Children’s Health Project plus a Visiting Nurse Program in Lockwood. General information about Nevada Health Centers is available on the company website at: http://www.nvhealthcenters.org
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Rhonda was surprised with Super Bowl tickets during the NFL Tuesday Night Gaming online competition on Tuesday, October 3 for her efforts to provide women in rural and frontier communities access to breast cancer screening and prevention resources through Nevada Health Centers Mammovan, the only mobile mammography van that travels the entire state of Nevada.
“I am absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to attend the Super Bowl. I owe the success of this program to my fantastic team and generous donors like the NFL and American Cancer Society. The Crucial Catch program has allowed us to make a big improvement in screening rates in rural Nevada this year,” Rhonda Johnson, Nevada Health Centers Mammovan program manager.
Nevada Health Centers recently received additional CHANGE grant funding to continue their work to address barriers in breast cancer screening in vulnerable areas.
“The NFL continues to be a collaborative partner in working to find the best ways to address screening disparities in the communities that need it most,” said Stephanie Lowery, director of development with the American Cancer Society in Nevada.” The funding that Nevada Health Centers receives through Crucial Catch fill critical gaps and allow their team the opportunity to work on vital components of patient care that are key to improving outcomes. We are grateful for the work of Rhonda and Nevada Health Centers to ensure women in need have access to lifesaving breast cancer screening resources.”
Additional CHANGE grant funding will be raised at the 2024 Las Vegas Game Changer Gala hosted by ACS. The Game Changer Gala promises an unforgettable evening of music, comradery, and impactful moments to celebrate the remarkable strides being made in the fight against cancer in Las Vegas.
The NFL grants are part of a group of nearly 200 projects launched by the American Cancer Society that focus on improving cancer screening and HPV vaccination rates in targeted communities. Since 2012, Crucial Catch funding has contributed to over 650,000 screenings and reached more than 1.3 million individuals. Crucial Catch promotes the connection between overall wellness and cancer prevention through providing local cancer screening resources via The Defender presented by Sleep Number. Visit NFL.com/CrucialCatch to find your local cancer screening center and additional screening resources.
To learn more about the Game Changer Gala, secure tables, and explore sponsorship opportunities visit acsgamechangergalalv.org or contact gabriella.sandoval@cancer.org.
About Nevada Health Centers
NVHC is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Community Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to providing access to quality health care throughout Nevada since 1977. NVHC operates more than 19 health centers throughout Nevada, that include three mobile programs, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, NVHC Mammovan, and the Nevada Children’s Health Project plus a Visiting Nurse Program in Lockwood. General information about Nevada Health Centers is available on the company website at: http://www.nvhealthcenters.org
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Contact
Ava Rose AgencyContact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
avaroseagency.com
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
avaroseagency.com
Categories