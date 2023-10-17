Roppe Corporation Awarded Sourcewell Contract Over 65 Years of Proven Service & Dependability Lead to Prestigious Contract Award
Fostoria, OH, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roppe Corporation has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Flooring Materials with Related Supplies and Services category at Sourcewell.
Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.
Roppe Corporation was awarded a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal process resulting in contracts that meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements.
“We look forward to the opportunity to partner with Sourcewell agencies as a supplier of rubber and vinyl flooring products. We value the opportunity to provide a broad variety of durable products that meet challenging sustainability requirements while meeting the complex needs of the space occupants through inspired flooring designs,” said Kristy Nash, Manager of Strategic Accounts.
For more information on Roppe's commercial flooring products, visit their website at roppe.com.
Learn more about Sourcewell and its contract with Roppe Corporation at sourcewell-mn.gov.
Contact
