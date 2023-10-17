UTRS Bolsters Advanced Manufacturing Division with Acquisition of NJ-Based Gaum Inc.
Cherry Hill, NJ, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS), a leading provider of engineering and information technology services, has completed the acquisition of Gaum Inc. in Robbinsville Twp, NJ, (Mercer County). UTRS Chief Operating Officer David Zalcmann made the announcement today.
“We are thrilled to have acquired Gaum, a company with a strong reputation built over their 75-year history that focuses on manufacturing large parts, complex precision parts, and machine components,” Zalcmann said. “Backed by an incredibly skilled team, Gaum is now part of UTRS Advanced Manufacturing (UTRS AM), a division of UTRS.”
With the acquisition of Gaum, UTRS AM now has a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing footprint in New Jersey serving a variety of industries. This includes aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical and packaging, medical components, laboratory equipment, and industrial and commercial sectors. Last month, UTRS acquired Hunter Manufacturing Services in Fairfield, NJ, which also became part of UTRS AM.
UTRS has been a significant contributor to advanced manufacturing for decades through its work for the U.S. Army at Picatinny Arsenal, which includes rapid prototyping, design, testing, and machining. The new critical mass of facilities and equipment, competencies, and experience – through the Gaum and Hunter acquisitions – means UTRS can continue to serve the private sector clients of Gaum and Hunter while making even more of an impact as an essential component of the DoD industrial base.
To learn more about UTRS, visit www.utrs.com.
UTRS, headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ, and with offices throughout the U.S. and internationally, provides a wide range of leading-edge scientific, engineering, information technology, and communications services to the public and private sectors, primarily the U.S. Department of Defense. UTRS is always thinking forward to deliver the most creative, high-quality, technology-based services and solutions to its customers on time and within budget.
