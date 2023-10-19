the*gamehers Appoints Nicole LaPointe Jameson and Sig Mosley to Board Amid Growth Surge
New York, NY, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a strategic move to enhance its global position, the*gamehers, a prominent platform dedicated to uplifting women in the gaming sector, has added two industry heavyweights to its Board of Directors: Nicole LaPointe Jameson, formerly at the helm of Evil Geniuses, and tech-investment magnate, Sig Mosley of Mosley Ventures.
As the*gamehers gears up to bolster its global influence, the timing of these appointments is significant. "This is a transformative moment for us. Welcoming such influential figures to our board underlines our dedication to advancing women in gaming," remarked Rebecca Dixon, CEO and Founder of the*gamehers.
LaPointe Jameson, renowned for her leadership at Evil Geniuses - a stalwart in professional gaming - is credited with catalyzing the organization’s meteoric growth, both in brand value and competitive outcomes. Her addition to the board of the*gamehers signifies a forward trajectory for the platform. On her new role, LaPointe Jameson shared, "Joining the*gamehers board is an honor. I'm keen to champion the cause of women and femme-identifying individuals in this dynamic industry."
Meanwhile, Mosley, dubbed "The Godfather of Angel Investing," brings to the table a remarkable portfolio from Mosley Ventures, marking investments in over 150 early-stage tech initiatives. "The gaming sector is undergoing fascinating shifts," Mosley observed. "the*gamehers, with its relentless dedication to female gamers, is poised to play a pivotal role, and I'm eager to contribute."
Echoing the sentiment, the Co-Founders of the*gamehers stated, "Having Nicole and Sig onboard amplifies our capabilities. Their collective insights will be pivotal in strengthening our global voice for women in gaming."
With such potent additions, anticipations run high for the future trajectory of the*gamehers in the gaming universe. The industry awaits further groundbreaking announcements from the platform in the imminent future.
About the*gamehers:
the*gamehers is a leading platform dedicated to celebrating and empowering women in the gaming industry. Through community engagement, events, and content, the*gamehers aims to create an inclusive environment for all women gamers, creators, and industry professionals.
Press Contact:
Allie Young
Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, the*gamehers
Email: allie@thegamehers.com
Phone: 404-285-8121
