Viktoria La Beaute New Esthetician Skin Care Clinic, Los Angeles, CA

Viktoria La Beaute Esthetician Skin Care Clinic Los Angeles, CA, a local esthetics studio, is pleased to announce variety of new treatments, including facials, Acne, HydraFacial, microdermabrasion, chemical peels.
Los Angeles, CA, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Viktoria La Beaute Inc was founded by Viktoria V., a licensed esthetician with over 6 years of experience. Viktoria V. is passionate about helping clients achieve their skincare goals and feel confident in their skin.
"I'm so excited to open Viktoria La Beaute Inc and offer my clients a personalized skin care experience," said Viktoria V. "I believe that everyone deserves to feel good about their skin, and I'm committed to helping my clients achieve their skincare goals."
To celebrate its grand opening, Viktoria La Beaute Inc. is offering a special discount on all services. Clients can book a facial for $125 (regularly $175) or a microdermabrasion treatment for $159 (regularly $239).
a local esthetics studio, is celebrating National Esthetician Day on October 15 with a special promotion for new clients. New clients can book any service for 20% off by mentioning this press release when booking.
"I'm so excited to finally be able to offer my clients a skincare line that is specifically designed for sensitive skin," said Viktoria V. "I've tried so many different products over the years, and I've finally found a combination of ingredients that work for my clients and their unique needs."
Estheticians offer a wide range of services to help clients improve their skin health and appearance. Some of the most common esthetician business services include:
Facials: Facials are a deep cleansing and exfoliating treatment that can help to improve skin texture, tone, and clarity. Estheticians use a variety of products and techniques during facials, such as steam, masks, and massage.
Microdermabrasion: Microdermabrasion is a minimally invasive procedure that uses a diamond-tipped wand to remove the top layer of dead skin cells. This can help to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars.
Chemical peels: Chemical peels are another minimally invasive procedure that uses a chemical solution to remove the top layer of dead skin cells. Chemical peels can be used to treat a variety of skin conditions, such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and melasma.
A HydraFacial is a facial treatment using a patented device to deliver exfoliation, cleansing, extraction, and hydration to the face. This system uses a vortex swirling action to deliver hydration and to remove dead skin, dirt, debris, and impurities while cleaning and soothing your skin.
If you are looking for a way to improve your skin health and appearance, consider visiting an esthetician. Estheticians offer a wide range of services that can help you achieve your skincare goals.
The new skincare line is available now at Viktoria La Beaute Inc and on the company's website.
To learn more about Viktoria La Beaute Inc or to book an appointment, please visit viktorialabeaute.com or call (323) 578-7191.
Viktoria is proud owner of my small business, Viktoria La Beaute. I offer luxury skincare services, full facial, HydraFacial, acne and many other beauty services.
At Viktoria La Beaute esthetician facials, skin care in Los Angeles, we believe that cosmetics are not just about looking good, but also feeling good. That's why we use only the highest quality natural ingredients in our products. Our unique formulations are designed to nourish and enhance your skin's natural beauty, while providing long-lasting coverage. We are committed to making our products accessible to everyone, regardless of skin type or tone.
Contact
